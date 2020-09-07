scorecardresearch
Monday, September 07, 2020
Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh coronavirus LIVE updates: Hyderabad Metro resumes services; Andhra’s caseload nears 5 lakh-mark

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh's infection positivity rate shot further up to 12.13 per cent, while Telangana's recovery rate sttod at 76.2 per cent against the national average of 77.29 per cent.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad, New Delhi | September 7, 2020 7:29:02 am
hyderabad, hyderabad coronavirus news, andhra pradesh, andhra pradesh coronavirus, telangana, telangana news, lockdown, lockdown news, telangana coronavirus, telangana corona, telangana corona update, andhra pradesh coronavirus news, telangana coronavirus cases, hyderabad coronavirus, hyderabad corona cases, hyderabad lockdown, hyderabad covid 19, covid 19 news, telangana covid 19A woman gets her nasal swab sample taken for COVID-19 test at a government health center in Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A/File)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported more than 10,000 (10,794) fresh cases of the novel coronavirus infection, thus taking the state’s tally near 5 lakh-mark (4.98 lakh). A total of 3.94 lakh coronavirus patients had so far been cured while 4,417 died. The number of active cases now stood at 99,689.

With the caseload increasing daily by thousands, the infection positivity rate shot further up to 12.13 per cent after a total of 41.07 lakh sample tests were conducted. The recovery rate too showed an improvement to 79.10 per cent while the mortality rate remained stable at 0.89 per cent, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Sunday registered 2,574 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, a state government bulletin said. With the new cases, the caseload in the state crossed 1.4 lakh (1,40,969). With 9 new deaths, the death toll now stands at 886. Hyderabad Metro also resumed its services today with the red line between Miyapur and LB Nagar becoming operational today . The stations falling under containment zones — Gandhi Hospital, Bharat Nagar, Moosapet, Musheerabad, and Yusufguda — will continue to remain shut, as per SOPs released by the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL).

Andhra's caseload nears 5 lakh-mark, while Telangana's tally stands at 1.4 lakh. Follow for LIVE updates

A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks with plastic pots for sale on a street in Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates

The monsoon session of Telangana Legislature will commence on Monday with preventive measures for COVID-19. All members, including ministers, Telangana legislature employees, and media personnel will have to undergo covid test and only those found negative would be allowed to enter the premises, a senior state government official said on Sunday.

While seating arrangements have been made to keep a six- feet distance from each member, every mike and the entire House has been sanitised thoroughly for extra protection, the official added. "While wearing a mask is compulsory, visitors are not allowed to witness the proceedings," he said.

The session will discuss and debate threadbare issues such as COVID-19 spread in the state, measures being taken to contain it and the fire that claimed nine lives at Srisailam hydel project, an official release from the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos office had earlier said.

It is also expected to witness debates and discussions on achievements made in the power sector, New Revenue Act and the illegal construction of project by the Andhra Pradesh government under the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

