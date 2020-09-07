Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh coronavirus LIVE updates: Hyderabad Metro resumes services; Andhra’s caseload nears 5 lakh-mark

A woman gets her nasal swab sample taken for COVID-19 test at a government health center in Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A/File)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported more than 10,000 (10,794) fresh cases of the novel coronavirus infection, thus taking the state’s tally near 5 lakh-mark (4.98 lakh). A total of 3.94 lakh coronavirus patients had so far been cured while 4,417 died. The number of active cases now stood at 99,689.

With the caseload increasing daily by thousands, the infection positivity rate shot further up to 12.13 per cent after a total of 41.07 lakh sample tests were conducted. The recovery rate too showed an improvement to 79.10 per cent while the mortality rate remained stable at 0.89 per cent, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Sunday registered 2,574 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, a state government bulletin said. With the new cases, the caseload in the state crossed 1.4 lakh (1,40,969). With 9 new deaths, the death toll now stands at 886. Hyderabad Metro also resumed its services today with the red line between Miyapur and LB Nagar becoming operational today . The stations falling under containment zones — Gandhi Hospital, Bharat Nagar, Moosapet, Musheerabad, and Yusufguda — will continue to remain shut, as per SOPs released by the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL).