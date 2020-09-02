Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh coronavirus LIVE updates: Telangana reports 2892 new cases, 10 deaths

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Amid the uptick in infections, Telangana reported 2892 cases, taking the infections in the state to 1.30 lakh, a health bulletin released this morning said. With 10 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, casualties in the state have risen to 846.
Indian scientists have observed a higher association between asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and viral load, or the amount of virus in an infected person’s bodily fluid, in a study of over 200 patients with SARS-CoV-2 virus in Telangana, a “surprise” finding that may better inform the policymakers about the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. The study analysed whole-genome sequence data of virus samples from 210 patients in and around Hyderabad and determined the highly frequent mutations in the viral genome.
Maintaining its steady streak for the seventh consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh reported 10,368 fresh cases of Covid-19, pushing its overall tally further up to 4.45 lakh on Tuesday. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, 10,368 new positive cases were detected from 59,834 tests while 9,350 patients got cured and 84 more succumbed, the latest bulletin said. The states Covid-19 chart now showed 4,45,139 total cases, 3,39,876 recoveries and 4,053 deaths.
Andhra Pradesh is set to introduce the Agriculture Electricity Cash Transfer Scheme from the 2021-22 financial year that will virtually do away with the free power supply to the farm sector, though the government maintained that it will foot the entire bill amounting to about Rs 8,400 crore per annum. The government will install smart meters to all agricultural power connections as part of the Centre-suggested reforms that it agreed to implement for a two per cent hike in FRBM Act borrowing limit that will entail an additional loan of about Rs 20,000 crore to the state during the current fiscal, highly-placed official sources said. The state government will have to spend an estimated Rs 1,500 crore to install smart meters to the agriculture power connections. The free power to the farm sector was introduced by late Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy in May 2004 and subsequent governments continued it.