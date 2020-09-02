Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh coronavirus LIVE updates: Telangana reports 2892 new cases, 10 deaths

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for COVID-19 test at a mobile testing centre in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Amid the uptick in infections, Telangana reported 2892 cases, taking the infections in the state to 1.30 lakh, a health bulletin released this morning said. With 10 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, casualties in the state have risen to 846.

Indian scientists have observed a higher association between asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and viral load, or the amount of virus in an infected person’s bodily fluid, in a study of over 200 patients with SARS-CoV-2 virus in Telangana, a “surprise” finding that may better inform the policymakers about the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. The study analysed whole-genome sequence data of virus samples from 210 patients in and around Hyderabad and determined the highly frequent mutations in the viral genome.

Maintaining its steady streak for the seventh consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh reported 10,368 fresh cases of Covid-19, pushing its overall tally further up to 4.45 lakh on Tuesday. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, 10,368 new positive cases were detected from 59,834 tests while 9,350 patients got cured and 84 more succumbed, the latest bulletin said. The states Covid-19 chart now showed 4,45,139 total cases, 3,39,876 recoveries and 4,053 deaths.