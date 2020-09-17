Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Tirupati MP passes away; Andhra reports 8,835 new cases

A man checks a face mask before buying it in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Tirupati Lok Sabha MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao, who was battling COVID-19 for over a month, died at a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday, family members and the hospital said. Chennai-based Apollo Hospitals, where the 65-year old YSRCP MP was admitted on August 14, said doctors treated him in the intensive care unit “for severe COVID Pneumonia.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy were among those who condoled the death of the first-time MP from the Tirupati (SC) reserved constituency.

In Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, the two Godavari districts, East and West, continued to witness a virulent spread of coronavirus while most other districts seemed to be gradually lowering their numbers as the state reported 8,835fresh cases on Wednesday. The state’s COVID-19 table now showed a total of 5,92,760 positive cases, 4,97,376 recoveries, and 5,105 deaths.

Telangana reported 2,273 new COVID-19 cases and 12 related fatalities, pushing the tally of infections to 1.62 lakh in the state. Out of the fresh cases, 325 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Rangareddy 185, Nalgonda 175, Medchal Malkajgiri 164, Karimnagar 122, and Warangal Urban 114 districts, a state government bulletin said on Wednesday, providing data as of 8 PM on September 15. With 12 more deaths, the overall toll rose to 996.