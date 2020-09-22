Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus LIVE: Telangana reports 2,166 new cases, 10 deaths

A health worker stands by a wall before taking nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (AP)
Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus LIVE: Telangana recorded 2,166 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths, pushing the tally to 1.74 lakh while the toll rose to 1,052, a state government bulletin said on Tuesday. Out of the fresh cases, 309 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Rangareddy 166, Medchal Malkajgiri 147, Karimnagar 127, Nalgonda 113 and other districts. The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.44 lakh, while 29,649 were under treatment.
Andhra Pradesh detected over 6,000 cases against its normal daily addition of about 9,000. The state reported 6,235 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the aggregate to 6,31,749. In the 24 hours ending 9 AM on Monday, 10,502 patients got discharged after recovering from the infection while 51 succumbed, according to the latest bulletin. The total number of recoveries stand at 5,51,821 and fatalities at 5,410, it said, adding that the active cases count dropped further to 74,518.
While Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 6 lakh-case mark, Telangana's tally is over 1.74 lakh. Follow LIVE updates
Telangana and Andhra Pradesh failed to reach an agreement over resuming interstate bus travel when the Telangana government abruptly cancelled a meeting of the Transport ministers scheduled for Monday. The crucial meeting was set up when AP government sought to bargain a political solution and the state Transport minister Perni Venkataramaiah took up the issue with his Telangana counterpart Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The inconclusive nature of the issue has resulted in depriving thousands of people in the two states of a public transport option despite the complete opening of interstate borders as part of Unlock 4.
Meanwhile, a serosurvey in Andhra Pradesh has revealed that close to 20 per cent of the state's population has developed antibodies for SARS-COV-2. The serosurvey, which included 5,000 people, showed that 19.7 per cent of people developed immunity against the virus. Disclosing the survey findings, AP Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare Katamaneni Bhaskar said 22.5 per cent population in urban areas and 18.2 per cent in rural acquired immunity for Covid-19.
Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, two states that are contributing the largest number of cases every day, also reported significantly lower new detections on Monday because of the reduced testing. Maharashtra, which has otherwise been reporting almost 25,000 new cases everyday, discovered less than 16,000 on Monday, while Andhra Pradesh detected about 6,000 against its normal daily addition of about 9,000. Read more here
