Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus LIVE: Telangana reports 2,166 new cases, 10 deaths

A health worker stands by a wall before taking nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (AP)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus LIVE: Telangana recorded 2,166 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths, pushing the tally to 1.74 lakh while the toll rose to 1,052, a state government bulletin said on Tuesday. Out of the fresh cases, 309 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Rangareddy 166, Medchal Malkajgiri 147, Karimnagar 127, Nalgonda 113 and other districts. The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.44 lakh, while 29,649 were under treatment.

Andhra Pradesh detected over 6,000 cases against its normal daily addition of about 9,000. The state reported 6,235 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the aggregate to 6,31,749. In the 24 hours ending 9 AM on Monday, 10,502 patients got discharged after recovering from the infection while 51 succumbed, according to the latest bulletin. The total number of recoveries stand at 5,51,821 and fatalities at 5,410, it said, adding that the active cases count dropped further to 74,518.

Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are contributing the largest number of cases every day, and have also reported significantly lower new detections on Monday because of the reduced testing.