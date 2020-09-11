Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: About 20% of AP’s population have SARS-COV-2 antibodies, sero survey reveals

The sero survey iin AP that included 5,000 people showed that 19.7 per cent of people developed immunity against the virus.(Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: A sero survey in Andhra Pradesh has revealed that close to 20 per cent of the state’s population has developed antibodies for SARS-COV-2. The sero survey that included 5,000 people showed that 19.7 per cent of people developed immunity against the virus. Disclosing the survey findings, AP Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare Katamaneni Bhaskar said 22.5 per cent population in urban areas and 18.2 per cent in rural acquired immunity for Covid-19.

The Covid-19 tally increased to 5.37 lakh in Andhra Pradesh with the addition of 10,175 cases Thursday, the latest bulletin said. Also, 10,040 patients got cured and discharged while 68 succumbed in 24 hours. From over 90 a day till a few days ago, the state’s Covid-19 mortality count has been just around 70 per day this week and on Thursday it further fell to 68. The overall mortality rate dipped to 0.87 per cent against the national average of 1.68 per cent. While the infection positivity has been constantly climbing up, reaching 12.27 per cent on Thursday, the recovery rate too showed an improvement to 81.02 per cent.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Telangana breached the 1.5 lakh after recording an additional 2,534 infections Thursday along with 927 new fatalities. Out of the total infections, 32,106 are active cases while 1,17,143 people have recovered after testing positive. The state’s recovery rate stands at 78 per cent while its case fatality rate was 0.61 per cent.