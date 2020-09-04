Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh coronavirus LIVE updates: Telangana’s caseload nears 1.5 lakh

A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus prepares food in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana on Thursday reported 2,817 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the state tally to 1,33,406, while 10 fresh deaths pushed the toll to 856. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 452, followed by Rangareddy (216), Karimnagar (164) and Khammam and Nalgonda (157 each) districts, a government bulletin said, providing data as of 8 pm on September 2.

The forthcoming session of the Telangana Legislature will discuss and debate issues such as measures taken to fight COVID-19 and the fire at the Srisailam hydel project among others, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday. The Chief Minister instructed his Cabinet colleagues to place facts in the House so that they would be known to the people, a release from his office said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh registered 10,199 infections on Thursday, taking the state’s Covid-19 tally to 4,65,730. This is the ninth day in a row the state has reported fresh cases in excess of 10,000. The total deaths in the state stood at 4,200. The latest government bulletin said 9,499 COVID-19 patients got cured and were discharged from hospitals while another 75 died in the last 24 hours ending 9 AM.