Friday, September 04, 2020
Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh coronavirus LIVE updates: Telangana’s caseload nears 1.5 lakh

The forthcoming session of the Telangana Legislature will discuss and debate issues such as measures taken to fight COVID-19 and the fire at the Srisailam hydel project among others.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad, New Delhi | Updated: September 4, 2020 7:08:46 am
Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana on Thursday reported 2,817 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the state tally to 1,33,406, while 10 fresh deaths pushed the toll to 856. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 452, followed by Rangareddy (216), Karimnagar (164) and Khammam and Nalgonda (157 each) districts, a government bulletin said, providing data as of 8 pm on September 2.

The forthcoming session of the Telangana Legislature will discuss and debate issues such as measures taken to fight COVID-19 and the fire at the Srisailam hydel project among others, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday. The Chief Minister instructed his Cabinet colleagues to place facts in the House so that they would be known to the people, a release from his office said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh registered 10,199 infections on Thursday, taking the state’s Covid-19 tally to 4,65,730. This is the ninth day in a row the state has reported fresh cases in excess of 10,000. The total deaths in the state stood at 4,200. The latest government bulletin said 9,499 COVID-19 patients got cured and were discharged from hospitals while another 75 died in the last 24 hours ending 9 AM.

Live Blog

07:08 (IST)04 Sep 2020
Telangana Assembly session to discuss COVID-19, fire mishap

The forthcoming session of the Telangana Legislature will discuss and debate issues such as measures taken to fight COVID-19 and the fire at the Srisailam hydel project among others, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday.

He held a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here to discuss with Ministers and Whips about the strategy to be adopted in the session beginning from September 7, a press release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

He said the government was also ready to discuss the issues proposed by the political parties even if it takes many days. (PTI)

hyderabad, hyderabad coronavirus news, andhra pradesh, andhra pradesh coronavirus, telangana, telangana news, lockdown, lockdown news, telangana coronavirus, telangana corona, telangana corona update, andhra pradesh coronavirus news, telangana coronavirus cases, hyderabad coronavirus, hyderabad corona cases, hyderabad lockdown, hyderabad covid 19, covid 19 news, telangana covid 19 A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Coronavirus Live Updates:

While East Godavari in Andhra continued to add more than 1,000 daily cases, SPS Nellore and Prakasam the latest danger zones reported over 900 each. Five districts registered fresh cases in excess of 800 each, according to the bulletin. The overall infection positivity rate inched closer to the 12 per cent mark, touching 11.92 per cent on Thursday after 39.05 lakh tests were done.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, As many as 59,711 samples were tested on September 2. Cumulatively, 15, 42,978 samples were tested. The samples tested per million population was 41,560, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.64 per cent, while it was 1.75 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 74.9 per cent, while it was 77.09 per cent in the country.

As there was a high incidence of COVID-19 in the age group of 20 to 50 years, the government requested people not to go out, unless absolutely necessary like going for work/ essential shopping. When they go out, they should strictly observe precautions like use of face masks and social distancing.

