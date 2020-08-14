Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Andhra’s COVID tally over 2.64 lakh; Hyderabad Corporation sees dip in cases

People wait in a queue to give their nasal swab samples to test for the coronavirus at Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: The number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 2,64,142 in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday after 9,996 fresh infections were reported across the state in 24 hours. With 82 new deaths, the state’s toll stood at 2,378. Southern states continued reporting high daily virus numbers, with Andhra Pradesh leading with over 9,000 cases on Thursday.

Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy attributed the unabated virulence of Covid-19 in East Godavari (EG) district to the “high density of population.” “The district has a population of 55 lakh. It’s like a big urban area. Villages are also like towns. That’s what we can think of,” Jawahar Reddy replied when asked about the massive surge of cases particularly in the last two to three weeks.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 1,931 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally to 86,475, while the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the virus hotspot in the state, witnessed a considerable dip in the number of new patients. The total number of people who have recovered from the infectious disease in the state stood at 63,074, while 22,736 were under treatment.