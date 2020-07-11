scorecardresearch
Friday, July 10, 2020
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Despite surge in cases, no containment zone in Hyderabad

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh government decided that the allocation of beds in government, as well as private hospitals, will be monitored by the respective district administration to ensure no person requiring medical attention is turned away.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad, New Delhi | Published: July 11, 2020 1:29:23 am
Police personnel wearing protective masks, in wake of coronavirus pandemic, stand guard near Charminar in Hyderabad, (PTI Photo)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: As cases surge, Infectious Diseases specialists have blamed the state government’s policy of not declaring containment zones, especially in Hyderabad. From July 1 to July 9 the number of cases increased by 14,607 cases and experts attributed the surge to low testing, and patients not adhering to isolation rules. As many as 1,278 new cases and eight deaths have taken the tally of positive cases in the state to 32,224 including 339 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, reported a single-day high of 1,608 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the overall tally past 25,000 to 25,422.

Both the southern states are among the top three states to report Covid-19 reproduction number, or R. A reproduction number is something which estimates the number of people infected by one already infected person. The highest R numbers are in the south in Karnataka (1.66), Telangana (1.65), and Andhra Pradesh (1.32).

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday has decided that the allocation of beds in government, as well as private hospitals, will be monitored by the respective district administration to ensure no person requiring medical attention is turned away.

Live Blog

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: The two states are among those with the highest growth rates in India; Telangana  has crossed 30,000-cases mark, while Andhra has reported over 25,000 cases.

A locked down road in Hyderabad (Express photo by Rahul V Pisharody)

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates

Private hospitals shall be notified by the respective district collectors as to which category the government has classified them and shall remain so until further review and revision based on the evolving circumstances, said the Andhra government.

The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare has established a web portal that would enable the district collectors to monitor the number of beds available in all government and private hospitals of A and B category, allocation of beds, their utilisation, deployment of human resources.

How will the allocation of beds happen?

While data on availability of beds in category A exclusive Covid hospitals is available with district collectors, the category B hospitals with more than 70 beds capacity have to earmark a floor or a block or a ward to treat the Covid-19 cases and inform the district collector about the number of beds available.

How will the government ensure all of them receive treatment?

The government has also fixed rates for treatment at all the hospitals so that patients are not over-charged. While beneficiaries under the Aarogyasi Scheme can avail free treatment which the government will reimburse the hospitals, those hospitals not empanelled under Aarogyasri Scheme can charge the patients as per the rates fixed by the government. The per day charges for non-critical Covid-19 treatment has been fixed at Rs 3,250; Rs 5,480 per day for ICU bed without ventilator and without NIV; Rs 5,980 per day for ICU with NIV; Rs 9,580 per ICU bed with ventilator.

