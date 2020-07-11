Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Despite surge in cases, no containment zone in Hyderabad

Police personnel wearing protective masks, in wake of coronavirus pandemic, stand guard near Charminar in Hyderabad, (PTI Photo) Police personnel wearing protective masks, in wake of coronavirus pandemic, stand guard near Charminar in Hyderabad, (PTI Photo)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: As cases surge, Infectious Diseases specialists have blamed the state government’s policy of not declaring containment zones, especially in Hyderabad. From July 1 to July 9 the number of cases increased by 14,607 cases and experts attributed the surge to low testing, and patients not adhering to isolation rules. As many as 1,278 new cases and eight deaths have taken the tally of positive cases in the state to 32,224 including 339 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, reported a single-day high of 1,608 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the overall tally past 25,000 to 25,422.

Both the southern states are among the top three states to report Covid-19 reproduction number, or R. A reproduction number is something which estimates the number of people infected by one already infected person. The highest R numbers are in the south in Karnataka (1.66), Telangana (1.65), and Andhra Pradesh (1.32).

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday has decided that the allocation of beds in government, as well as private hospitals, will be monitored by the respective district administration to ensure no person requiring medical attention is turned away.