Sunday, August 16, 2020
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: AP’s COVID positivity rate crosses 10%; Telangana sees uptick of cases

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 infection positivity rate crossed the 10 per cent mark on Saturday, while Telangana continued its upward spiral in the number of cases.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad, New Delhi | Updated: August 16, 2020 9:09:07 am
hyderabad, hyderabad coronavirus news, andhra pradesh, andhra pradesh coronavirus, telangana, telangana news, lockdown, lockdown news, telangana coronavirus, telangana corona, telangana corona update, andhra pradesh coronavirus news, telangana coronavirus cases, hyderabad coronavirus, hyderabad corona cases, hyderabad lockdown, hyderabad covid 19, covid 19 news, telangana covid 19A vendor wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus waits for customers on a street in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 infection positivity rate crossed the 10 per cent mark on Saturday as the state’s aggregate number of cases reached 2,81,817, with the addition of 8,732 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate also showed an improvement, touching 67.82 per cent after 10,414 patients got cured, taking the gross to 1,91,117. In the last 24 hours, 87 fresh coronavirus deaths were also reported in the state, taking the toll to 2,562.

Meanwhile, Telangana continued its upward spiral with 1,863 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 more fatalities, pushing the total infection count in the state to 90,259. Out of the new cases, 394 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Medchal- Malkajgiri (175), Rangareddy (131), Karimnagar (104) and Warangal Urban (101), a state government bulletin said on Saturday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday led the 74th Independence day celebrations by hoisting the national flag at his camp office-cum-official residence in Hyderabad, amid the COVID-19 crisis. Rao also paid floral tributes at the ‘Amara Veerula Sthupam’ (martyrs memorial) at parade ground in the city, an official release said.

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: AP's COVID positivity rate crosses 10% mark; infections rise in Telangana

09:09 (IST)16 Aug 2020
Telangana CM asks officials to be on alert in view of heavy rains

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked officials to be on alert in view of heavy rains in the state and toldministers to stay put in their respective districts and have regular coordination with the officials. Several tanks and canals are overflowing due to heavy rains and the floodwater inundated the roads at some places, an official release said. Rao, who spoke to ministers, Chief Secretary and DGP and reviewed the situation district-wise, directed that two control rooms be set up in Hyderabad. He asked the ministers to stay put in their respective districts and be in touch with district Collectors and police officials on a regular basis, it said. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh now has 88,138 active Covid-19 cases. East Godavari district continued to report cases in four digits, adding 1,126 afresh, and inched closer to the 40,000 aggregate mark. Chittoor (959), Visakhapatnam (894) and Anantapuramu (851) also reported more cases in the last 24 hours. Chittoor also registered ten more Covid-19 deaths.

Guntur district now climbed to the top spot in the state chart with an overall toll of 284 after nine fatalities were added in a day. East and West Godavari districts reported eight new casualties each, Anantapuramu, Kadapa and Kurnool seven each, SPS Nellore, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram six each, Prakasam and Srikakulam five each. Krishna added three deaths to its overall count.

Meanwhile, the case fatality rate in Telangana was 0.75 per cent, while it was 1.95 per cent at the national level. The total number of people who recovered from the infectious disease so far were 66,196, while 23,379 were under treatment.

The recovery rate was 73.34 per cent in the state, while it was 71.16 per cent in the country. The bulletin said 21,239 samples were tested on August 14 taking the cumulative to 7.32 lakh. The samples tested per million population was 19,728, it said.

