Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: AP’s COVID positivity rate crosses 10%; Telangana sees uptick of cases

A vendor wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus waits for customers on a street in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 infection positivity rate crossed the 10 per cent mark on Saturday as the state’s aggregate number of cases reached 2,81,817, with the addition of 8,732 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate also showed an improvement, touching 67.82 per cent after 10,414 patients got cured, taking the gross to 1,91,117. In the last 24 hours, 87 fresh coronavirus deaths were also reported in the state, taking the toll to 2,562.

Meanwhile, Telangana continued its upward spiral with 1,863 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 more fatalities, pushing the total infection count in the state to 90,259. Out of the new cases, 394 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Medchal- Malkajgiri (175), Rangareddy (131), Karimnagar (104) and Warangal Urban (101), a state government bulletin said on Saturday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday led the 74th Independence day celebrations by hoisting the national flag at his camp office-cum-official residence in Hyderabad, amid the COVID-19 crisis. Rao also paid floral tributes at the ‘Amara Veerula Sthupam’ (martyrs memorial) at parade ground in the city, an official release said.