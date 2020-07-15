Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana cases near 38,000; death toll in Andhra Pradesh crosses 400-mark

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: Coronavirus cases in Telangana continue to rise sharply, with as many as 1,524 new infections and 10 deaths on Tuesday, taking the state’s total tally to 37,745, PTI reported.

Of the new cases, 815 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMCH), followed by 240 cases in Ranga Reddy district and 97 cases in Medchal district respectively.

Around 24,840 people have recovered from the disease, while there were 12,531 active cases, a government bulletin said. A total of 13,175 samples were tested on Tuesday, the highest so far, it further stated. So far, nearly 1,95,024 samples have been tested.

The bulletin said that government hospitals have established a capacity of 17,081 Covid-19 beds, out of which 11,928 are isolation beds and 3,537 are oxygen beds.

Health Minister E Rajender said the state government is providing telemedicine to Covid-19 patients in home isolation.

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 43 Covid-19 deaths, taking the overall death toll past the 400 mark, PTI reported. The state’s total coronavirus cases increased to 33,019 with 1,916 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

There are around 15,144 active cases in the state, while 17,467 people have recovered. The bulletin said that 962 people had recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The state has tested a total of 11,95,766 samples so far, at the rate of 22,393 people per million population, with a positivity rate of 2.76 per cent, government statistics showed.