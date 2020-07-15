scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana cases near 38,000; death toll in Andhra Pradesh crosses 400-mark

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus, Lockdown News Live Updates: 815 of the new cases in Telangana were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMCH), followed by 240 cases in Ranga Reddy district and 97 cases in Medchal district respectively.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad, New Delhi | Updated: July 15, 2020 10:54:54 am
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: A health worker collects swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 test, at a health centre in Hyderabad, Monday, July 13, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: Coronavirus cases in Telangana continue to rise sharply, with as many as 1,524 new infections and 10 deaths on Tuesday, taking the state’s total tally to 37,745, PTI reported.

Of the new cases, 815 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMCH), followed by 240 cases in Ranga Reddy district and 97 cases in Medchal district respectively.

Around 24,840 people have recovered from the disease, while there were 12,531 active cases, a government bulletin said. A total of 13,175 samples were tested on Tuesday, the highest so far, it further stated. So far, nearly 1,95,024 samples have been tested.

The bulletin said that government hospitals have established a capacity of 17,081 Covid-19 beds, out of which 11,928 are isolation beds and 3,537 are oxygen beds.

Health Minister E Rajender said the state government is providing telemedicine to Covid-19 patients in home isolation.

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 43 Covid-19 deaths, taking the overall death toll past the 400 mark, PTI reported. The state’s total coronavirus cases increased to 33,019 with 1,916 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

There are around 15,144 active cases in the state, while 17,467 people have recovered. The bulletin said that 962 people had recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The state has tested a total of 11,95,766 samples so far, at the rate of 22,393 people per million population, with a positivity rate of 2.76 per cent, government statistics showed.

Live Blog

10:54 (IST)15 Jul 2020
Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital denies delay in disposing body of Covid-19 patient

The state-run Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday dismissed reports of a seven to eight hour delay in disposing the body of a Covid-19 patient and said it could not be moved for some time because employees were not availabale due to the ongoing strike by regular staff, PTI reported.

Media reports claimed that the body of the patient was not removed even after seven hours.

Hospital Superintendent Raja Rao said the patient passed away at 1 pm and and ECG had to be taken for confirmation. "The body could not be moved for some time as only a few regular employees were available because of the strike by non-regular staff," he said.

Employees of Gandhi Hospital stage a demonstration demanding pay hike, during Unlock 2.0, at Secunderabad in Hyderabad district, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Expressing concern over exorbitant charges allegedly being collected by private hospitals from Covid-19 patients in violation of norms, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday asked the state government if there was any mechanism to control such hospitals from fleecing patients, PTI reported.

Referring to some PILs alleging that private hospitals were charging excessively from Covid-19 patients beyond the government prescribed limit, a division bench asked the government if there any method to take action against erring hospitals.

The Andhra Pradesh government has, meanwhile, categorised Telangana and Karnataka as “high-risk” states as it issued fresh guidelines for quarantine of people coming into the state from various parts of the country and also abroad as part of measures to fight COVID-19. As many as 661 people who came from Telangana and 81 from Karnataka to AP after Unlock 1.0 tested positive for coronavirus, adding to the 31,103 cases registered in the state so far, reported PTI.

