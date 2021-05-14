Telangana: 110-year-old recovers from Covid-19 in Hyderabad

After about 18 days of treatment at Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad, Ramananda Teertha has fully recovered from Covid-19. Sharing the information with the media, Dr Raja Rao, the superintendent of the state-run hospital, said he could probably be the oldest patient to recover from the disease. Teertha, according to the hospital authorities, is 110 years old.

In a video shared by the superintendent, Teertha could be seen stating his age as 110. He was admitted to the hospital on April 24 with high fever and body ache, and after full recovery is now kept under observation for a few more days to gain strength.

Speaking to IndianExpress.com, Dr Prabhakar Reddy, the nodal officer at the Gandhi hospital, said the patient had mild symptoms of the disease at the time of admission and presented oxygen saturation levels of 92 per cent at room air. “He takes only liquid food. Recovery is very difficult for such aged people. With steroids, remdesivir injections and oxygen support, he has recovered fully and is ready for discharge. We are closely monitoring his recovery considering the age,” Reddy added.

Before contracting Covid, Teertha was living at an old age home in Keesara, on the city outskirts, before he was brought home by a good samaritan. When both of them tested positive for the viral infection, they were admitted to Gandhi hospital.

When contacted, Dr H Anupama, who retired as the head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Gandhi hospital in 2018, said Teertha was earlier treated in the same hospital six years ago for a fractured hip. “He was 104-years old then. For nearly three months, I brought him food prepared at home. After living the life of a hermit in the Himalayas for decades, he had returned to the city and then met with an accident,” she said.

After his discharge from the hospital, he was living at an old age home in Bengaluru and at the beginning of the pandemic last year, he moved to another old age home in Hyderabad, she added.

While many have raised doubts over his age, Dr Anupama said Teertha holds in his possession a voter’s ID card as proof of age.

A 103-year-old had recovered from Covid-19 at the Gandhi hospital last year.