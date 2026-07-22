In Telangana hospital, 5 women develop complications after C-section, 3 now on dialysis

After the surgery, a patient developed hypotension late in the night on July 9 and was referred to the Nizamabad district hospital. (Source: File/ Representational)

Five out of 10 new mothers who had undergone C-sections on July 9 and 10 at the Area Hospital in Banswada of Telangana’s Kamareddy district developed postoperative complications and were moved to the Government General Hospital, Nizamabad, and later to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, for specialised treatment. The state government has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the cause of complications.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr M Vijay Bhaskar, Medical Superintendent, Banswada, and in-charge District Coordinator of Health Services (DCHS), Kamareddy, said a total of 10 Caesarean sections were performed — five each on July 9 and 10.

After the surgery, a patient developed hypotension late in the night on July 9 and was referred to the Nizamabad district hospital. Another woman complained of chest pain on July 10 evening, and was also referred to the Nizamabad hospital. On July 11, three more women developed complications and required referral. “Though the symptoms were different, we felt that there was a possible pattern and initiated a detailed review,” Bhaskar said.