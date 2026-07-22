In Telangana hospital, 5 women develop complications after C-section, 3 now on dialysis
Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr M Vijay Bhaskar, Medical Superintendent, Banswada, and in-charge District Coordinator of Health Services (DCHS), Kamareddy, said a total of 10 Caesarean sections were performed — five each on July 9 and 10.
Five out of 10 new mothers who had undergone C-sections on July 9 and 10 at the Area Hospital in Banswada of Telangana’s Kamareddy district developed postoperative complications and were moved to the Government General Hospital, Nizamabad, and later to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, for specialised treatment. The state government has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the cause of complications.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr M Vijay Bhaskar, Medical Superintendent, Banswada, and in-charge District Coordinator of Health Services (DCHS), Kamareddy, said a total of 10 Caesarean sections were performed — five each on July 9 and 10.
After the surgery, a patient developed hypotension late in the night on July 9 and was referred to the Nizamabad district hospital. Another woman complained of chest pain on July 10 evening, and was also referred to the Nizamabad hospital. On July 11, three more women developed complications and required referral. “Though the symptoms were different, we felt that there was a possible pattern and initiated a detailed review,” Bhaskar said.
Kidney-related issues
Three of the women had low urine output and were referred to the Hyderabad hospital for dialysis, indicating kidney-related complications. Two of these three responded well to the treatment, with their kidney function improving, and were taken off dialysis.
“One was moved to the general ward, and two others continue to be in the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU),” Bhaskar said on Wednesday.
Five other women who had undergone C-sections at Banswada did not develop complications. Seven of the total of 10 mothers have already been discharged after suture removal, Bhaskar said.
The inquiry committee constituted by the state government, meanwhile, has been testing the fluids given to the women. “The fluids, including IV, have been proven to be sterile. We are now pharmacologically testing the drugs administered to the women,” Bhaskar said, adding there is a low possibility of contamination. “We are not sure what caused the distress among the women. We are doing everything in our power to find out the causes,” Bhaskar added.
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Meanwhile, the matter has become a political flashpoint in Telangana, with the Opposition demanding action over what they called “botched surgeries”.
BRS leader T Harish Rao told the media on Tuesday, “We demand compensation to the affected families, and the government must provide the victims quality healthcare until their recovery.”
This comes at a time when parts of Rajasthan are dealing with a maternal health crisis, with several women who underwent C-sections at government hospitals in the state developing kidney-related complications over the last two months. The crisis came to light when five new mothers died in Kota in May, and several others were hospitalised in critical condition.
Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice.
Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include:
Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India.
Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism.
Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities.
National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting.
Authoritativeness & Trust
A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society.
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