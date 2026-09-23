Telangana hospital fire: Meet the four doctors who risked their life to rescue 25 newborns

3 min readHyderabadUpdated: Sep 23, 2026 12:57 PM IST
People look at the charred remains at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the state-run RIMS, which caught fire after the AC unit burst, in Adilabad, Telangana, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. Two infants died, and two other babies are in critical condition after the incident. (PTI Photo)
Among the first responders in the Telangana hospital fire, which left three newborns dead, were four doctors who helped rescue about 25 babies from the burning Special Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU) at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday night.
By the time fire tenders reached the spot, the duty doctors along with attendants and nurses had removed most of the newborns from the SNCU.
One of the doctors had even fainted during the rescue operation and was helped out by others.
When he approached the SNCU, Dr Rathod saw sparks and smoke coming out of an air conditioner. “I could smell the smoke as I rushed in,” he said. As plumes rose, Dr Rathod instinctively grabbed at least four infants.
A tricky operation
The task was a tricky one since the babies, born prematurely, were attached to various kinds of machines. “We had to first remove them from intubation, warmers and also mechanical ventilators. We took as little time as possible,” Dr Rathod, who is an assistant professor in general medicine, told The Indian Express.
He was followed by Dr Iftekar – a house surgeon, or junior doctor. He disconnected and removed about three babies, Dr Rathod said. “He collapsed inside the SNCU when he went in the second time because he had inhaled a lot of smoke,” he added. Another doctor to have come for rescue was Dr Shravanthi who was in charge of the SNCU. “She was seen grabbing two babies from two warmers,” said Dr Rathod.
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As rescue operations went on, the air conditioner exploded and parts of it fell on the floor, eyewitnesses said. “There was fire on the floor. But still attendants and other staff were going in and out to grab as many newborns as possible,” said Dr Iftekar who, after fainting, was dragged out of the room by alert attendants.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Dumpa Ashok, a house surgeon, said it was the cries of the parents, which made him go into the premises one final time. “I had worked in this unit just for a day before. So, I knew where the babies were located and could hear them cry. I just rushed in, found two newborns, and brought them out.” These newborns were the last ones to make it out alive from SNCU.
Within minutes, smoke had filled the entire premises, eyewitnesses said. “There was zero visibility and only those who knew the SNCU were the ones who could help towards the end,” Dr Rathod said.
As soon as the newborns were brought out of the SNCU, they were shifted to nearby private hospitals. “We just knew that they should be saved from the fire and smoke,” said Dr Ashok. Dr Rathod said, “I will never forget this night in my life…”
Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice.
Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include:
Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India.
Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism.
Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities.
National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting.
Authoritativeness & Trust
A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society.
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