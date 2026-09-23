Telangana hospital fire: Meet the four doctors who risked their life to rescue 25 newborns

People look at the charred remains at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the state-run RIMS, which caught fire after the AC unit burst, in Adilabad, Telangana, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. Two infants died, and two other babies are in critical condition after the incident. (PTI Photo)

Among the first responders in the Telangana hospital fire, which left three newborns dead, were four doctors who helped rescue about 25 babies from the burning Special Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU) at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday night.

By the time fire tenders reached the spot, the duty doctors along with attendants and nurses had removed most of the newborns from the SNCU.

One of the doctors had even fainted during the rescue operation and was helped out by others.

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Recalled Dr Navneet Rathod: “I was there, on that floor by chance. I went there for a consultation.”