Friday, June 10, 2022
Telangana home minister reviews safety of women, children; cops to launch awareness programme

On alert, Hyderabad police register case against 7 people who hired women to dance at youngster's birthday party.

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
June 10, 2022 12:09:24 pm
Mohd-Mohammed-Ali Telangana Hyderabad womens safetyTelangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali. (Twitter/@mahmoodalitrs)

In the backdrop of the gang rape of a minor in Jubilee Hills on May 28, the Hyderabad police have decided to launch a large-scale awareness programme via social media platforms aimed at parents and guardians of students.

At a review meeting ‘Crime against Women and Children’, convened Thursday by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, officials discussed how parents and guardians can keep an eye on their children so that they do not end up being abused, trapped, or misguided.

Also Read |Hyderabad gang rape: Police say they have ‘solid evidence’ against accused

The minister also said that the police will be on the alert, will take steps to check violation of rules and regulations at public places and increase surveillance. Accordingly, on Friday morning, the police registered a case against seven persons who hired women to dance at the birthday party of a youngster. The case was registered under the City Police Act.

“The home minister held in-depth discussions during the meeting on steps to be taken to prevent heinous crimes against women and children,” an official said about the Thursday meeting. The minister said that Telangana state, and Hyderabad in particular, has an image of being safe and secure for women and appreciated the role of the Telangana Police in this regard.

Now, police teams will share information on what happens at several parties so that parents can decide whether to send their children to a particular event or not.

While the police and excise department will work together while enforcing certain restrictions, the Women Safety Wing and She Teams will conduct large-scale awareness programmes through the managements of education institutions.

The Women Safety Wing will also hold a meeting with the officials of Women Welfare and Child Development Department and take all possible measures for prevention of abuse and crime against women, the minister added.

Apart from DIG, Women Safety, B Sumathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), She Teams, Cyberabad, C Anasuya, DCP, She Teams, Rachakonda Shaik Saleema and Additional DCP, She Teams, Hyderabad Sireesha Raghavendra, Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy, Principal Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta, CID DG Govind Singh, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, Additional CP (Law and Order) Hyderabad D S Chouhan, and Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra attended the meeting.

