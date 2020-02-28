Telangana home minister asks partymen to not celebrate his birthday ‘due to situation in country’

Last year too, the TRS leader had requested his followers not to celebrate his birthday, following the Pulwama attack. (Photo: Twitter/ANI) Last year too, the TRS leader had requested his followers not to celebrate his birthday, following the Pulwama attack. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Telangana home minister Md Mahmood Ali Friday asked his friends, followers and partymen to not celebrate his birthday, which falls on March 2, in view of the situation prevailing in the country over the amended Citizenship Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

In a statement, Ali appealed to his followers and relatives to not visit him on his birthday to extend greetings, “not to conduct any celebrations like organising cake cuttings and functions, give advertisements, fix flexies and banners etc by spending valuable money and time.” Instead, he requested “each one to plant one tree”.

Mahmood Ali was the first TRS leader to openly speak against the implementation of NRC in the state. On January 14, during a public meeting, the home minister had promised NRC would not be allowed in Telangana.

For his birthday, Ali said he would perform zohar namaz (prayers) at Yousufain Dargah premises in Nampally and “arrange special prayers for peace and tranquility, progress and overall development of Telangana State.”

Last year too, the TRS leader had requested his followers not to celebrate his birthday, following the Pulwama attack that killed over 40 CRPF jawans.

