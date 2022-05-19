Telangana hikes liquor prices; Selling old stocks at new MRP bound to create chaos, say dealers

The Telangana government has increased liquor prices in the state by around 20-25 per cent and the revised rates have come into effect from Thursday. While this revision, the first after May 2020, is aimed at generating more revenues, the state prohibition and excise department maintains that it will lead to moderation in liquor consumption in the state.

The director of the prohibition and excise department said that the new rates will be applicable even for stocks with old maximum retail price (MRP) printed on them.

In the present order, the rates of foreign liquor, Indian-made foreign liquor and beer are revised. The MRP of all beer brands in all sizes is increased by Rs 10. Similarly, the MRP of all wine brands is increased by Rs 10 for a quarter (180ml), Rs 20 for a half (375ml) and Rs 40 for a full (750ml) bottle.

In the case of hard liquor, the price hike is categorised into two; for brands with MRP less than Rs 200 for full bottle, it is hiked by Rs 20, Rs 40, and Rs 80 for quarter, half, and full bottles respectively. For those brands that are priced at MRP higher than Rs 200, it is hiked by Rs 40, Rs 80, and Rs 160 for quarter, half, and full bottles respectively.

According to liquor dealers, the decision to sell old stock at new MRP is bound to create confusion among tipplers and chaos at liquor outlets.

“We are the ones dealing with the public. Who will accept it if we sell old bottles at a new MRP without even new stickers on the bottles? Moreover, it is the right of the consumer to pay not more than the MRP label on the bottle. The public will blame only the retailers,” a senior retailer told indianexpress.com, adding that the government should have educated and sensitised liquor consumers first.

According to reports, the state’s revenue from the sale of liquor from around 3,000 retail outlets last year was more than Rs 30,000 crore.

Whether the government move will “moderate” the liquor consumption in the state or not, wine shop dealers believe the revenues for the government would not fall at any given time. Even if the sales drop, the price hike will ensure that revenues remain the same, they say.

For every retailer, sixty per cent of the revenue is through the sale of cheap liquors. Its prices now stand at Rs 120 from Rs 65 during pre-Covid times. “If you keep increasing the rates, he/she is going to resort to other alternatives, although illegal,” said a dealer. He pointed out that when the prices were hiked in Andhra Pradesh, a rise in incidents of smuggling of liquor from other states were there for everyone to see.

On Thursday, several wine shops remained closed or partially opened as officials from the department sealed them the previous night. These would be allowed to open only after the officials take account of the available stock to determine the taxes to be collected per the new MRP. Dealers pointed out that the shortage of staff in the department may further delay the process.