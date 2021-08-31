Telangana High Court stays government order to reopen schools

The Telangana High Court Tuesday stayed a state government order to reopen all schools and educational institutions from Wednesday. The court said educational institutions can continue to conduct online classes.

The court directed the state government to place before it all the precautions that would be taken to ensure the safety of students, teachers and other staff. It also directed the government not to coerce or put pressure on parents to send their children to schools and colleges if they do not feel it is safe.

The high court also directed the government not to take action against students if they do not attend school or college, or the management of educational institutions if students fail to attend.

The court gave the directions on a PIL filed by parents’ associations challenging the August 24-order of the state government to start physical instructions at all government and private schools and educational institutions.