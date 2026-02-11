Telangana High Court directs state to clarify stance on anti-trafficking SOPs under Immoral Traffic Act

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Telangana High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to clarify if it would adopt the draft Standard Operating Procedure handed over to it by a petitioner or come up with its own while hearing a writ petition seeking the establishment of SOPs for effective implementation of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.
A Division Bench of Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda granted the state government time till February 24 to file an affidavit in this regard and, if necessary, formulate any effective changes to the draft SOP given by the petitioner.
The writ petition filed by NGO Prajwala, an anti-trafficking organisation working on the issue of sex trafficking and sex crimes, primarily sought the setting aside of a lower court’s order of May 2025 that directed it to admit a 35-year-old woman, despite the fact that she was an organiser of a brothel and an accused in human trafficking offences.
Prajwala also urged appropriate directions or guidelines for all magistrates to avoid issuing mechanical orders of remand or admission to protective homes, by distinguishing between victims or those who need protection and organisers or those who should face judicial custody or corrective institutions for the crime.
The petition also sought directions to the Telangana director general of police to instruct all station house officers and investigating officers to ensure that individuals already identified as organisers or traffickers are not treated as victims.
On Tuesday, the court noted that Prajwala’s counsel, Advocate Deepak Misra, had already submitted a set of draft SOPs to it, which were handed over to the government’s legal team for review on December 17.
The draft SOP, the counsel contended, identified various “tell-tale” signs by which victims can be distinguished from perpetrators. Senior Counsel L Ravichander, representing the petitioner NGO, argued that it is necessary to distinguish victims from perpetrators, or else victims’ rehabilitation efforts will fail due to exposure to and influence by perpetrators.
The court then ordered the government pleaders to obtain formal instructions and file an affidavit from a competent government officer “accepting the draft SOPs forwarded by the petitioner or come up with a proposal by the Government itself in this regard.”
The case was adjourned for further hearing on February 24.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Jemimah Rodrigues, a renowned Indian women's cricket player, prioritizes her health and doesn't let her period hinder her passion for the game. She faced challenges in the beginning but now takes breaks when necessary. Jemimah advocates for open discussions about periods and comfortable period products for female athletes.