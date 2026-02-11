Telangana High Court directs state to clarify stance on anti-trafficking SOPs under Immoral Traffic Act

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to clarify if it would adopt the draft Standard Operating Procedure handed over to it by a petitioner or come up with its own while hearing a writ petition seeking the establishment of SOPs for effective implementation of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

A Division Bench of Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda granted the state government time till February 24 to file an affidavit in this regard and, if necessary, formulate any effective changes to the draft SOP given by the petitioner.

The writ petition filed by NGO Prajwala, an anti-trafficking organisation working on the issue of sex trafficking and sex crimes, primarily sought the setting aside of a lower court’s order of May 2025 that directed it to admit a 35-year-old woman, despite the fact that she was an organiser of a brothel and an accused in human trafficking offences.