Telangana High Court allows BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to resume foot march with riders

The Telangana High Court Monday permitted BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar to go ahead with the fifth leg of his ‘Praja Sangram Yatra’ but asked him not to hold any public meeting within a 3 km radius of the communally-sensitive Bhainsa town in Nirmal district, said advocate N Ramchander Rao, who is also a BJP executive committee member.

This was after the BJP filed a petition in the high court against the police denying Kumar permission to resume his yatra from Bhainsa. Nirmal superintendent of police (SP) C Praveen Kumar said that police had not permitted the BJP leader to begin his yatra from Bhainsa as it is a communally sensitive town. The MP was stopped Sunday night at Venkatapur while he was on his way to Bhainsa and was forced to return home to Karimnagar.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, while granting permission to the foot march, also directed that public meetings should be held between 3 pm and 5 pm with not more than 3,000 people in attendance. He also directed that there should be no provocative speeches and no more than 500 people should participate in the padayatra. Even those participating in it should not carry any sticks with them, the court directed.

Kumar will now resume the padayatra from a village near Bhainsa Monday evening. Even as the court gave the go-ahead, heavy police security was deployed in Bhainsa town to prevent any untoward incident.

After the police stopped Kumar Sunday night, BJP supporters protested in Nirmal. “Why is Bhainsa a restricted area? Why cannot we go there? If the situation is bad there, is the chief minister doing something about it?’’ Kumar said.

In the fifth phase, Kumar will cover 220 km over three Lok Sabha and eight Assembly constituencies in five districts, and will end the yatra at Karimnagar on December 17.

Kumar launched the statewide Praja Sangram Yatra on August 28 last year and completed the first phase on October 3. He started the foot march from Charminar in Hyderabad and in the first phase, walked 440 km, addressing 35 public meetings and several small gatherings.

In total, Kumar covered 19 Assembly and six parliamentary constituencies in eight districts, including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Sircilla, and Siddipet. The second phase started on April 14 at Alampur in Jogulamba-Gadwal and ended at Tukkuguda of Ranga Reddy district on May 14.

In the third phase, from Yadagirigutta temple to Hanamkonda, he covered 328 km across five districts and 12 Assembly constituencies between August 2 and 26. In the fourth phase, Kumar resumed the yatra from Qutubullapur on September 12 and ended it at Ibrahimpatnam on September 22.