Telangana: HC orders probe in rape-murder suspect’s death

The Telangana High Court on Friday ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of Palakonda Raju, 30, the suspect in last week’s rape-and-murder of a minor girl in Hyderabad, a day after his body was found dead on the railway tracks at Ghanpur station in Warangal.

The High Court directed the 3rd Metropolitan Magistrate of Warangal to conduct the inquiry and present the report within four weeks. A bench of Acting Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Amarnath Goud passed these orders after hearing a PIL.

The PIL was filed by Civil Liberties Committee-Telangana state president Gaddam Laxman, who sought a judicial inquiry into Raju’s death, describing it as a “meticulously planned and calculated murder by the police”.