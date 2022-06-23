Telangana HC notice to KCR on plea challenging govt land allotment for TRS office

The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to K Chandrashekar Rao, chief minister and president of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti; party general secretary M Srinivas Reddy; chief secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials on a public-interest petition challenging the allotment of government land to the TRS to construct a party office.

The petition was filed questioning the allotment of a 4,935 sq yard plot in Hyderabad’s posh Banjara Hills neighbourhood at the rate of Rs 100 per square yard for constructing a district office for the ruling party. The plot was allotted on May 11 through a government order issued by the chief secretary.

The petitioner, K Maheshwar Raj, is state president of the All India Confederation of SC\ST Organisations and a civil contractor.

Notices were also issued to the chief commissioner of land administration, principal secretary (revenue) and the Hyderabad district collector. The court gave the respondents four weeks to file their replies.

In 2018, the state government announced that it would allot land up to one acre at Rs 100 per square yard to political parties to construct offices, adding that they would also be exempted from paying property tax in this regard.

The TRS has constructed party offices in 32 districts and is yet to construct its Hyderabad district headquarters.

When the government order was issued to allot a 4,935-sq yard plot on Road 12 at NBT Nagar in Banjara Hills, all Opposition protested. The Congress and the BJP threatened to launch agitations against the decision to allot the land, which is worth at least Rs 100 crore, according to Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan.

The Opposition parties have pointed out that the TRS already has a sprawling party headquarters, called Telangana Bhavan, in Banjara Hills. It was unveiled in 2006.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked why the TRS needed such a vast piece of land when it already had Telangana Bhavan in the same area. The party has demanded the government cancel the allotment and use the land to construct two-bedroom houses for the poor instead.