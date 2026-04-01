Telangana High Court refuses to halt KBR Park construction, asks state, Centre to respond

The Telangana High Court Tuesday refused to grant any stay on the ongoing works around KBR National Park in Hyderabad and asked the state government and the Centre to explain their stand on the activities undertaken by the municipal authorities.

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The Division Bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin was dealing with a batch of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitions challenging the felling of trees for the construction of multilayer flyovers around KBR National Park.

The bench directed Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy and Assistant Solicitor General of India B Narasimha Reddy to file additional affidavits if required and adjourned the matter for further hearing on May 5.