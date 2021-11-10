Telangana: Harish Rao is new Health Minister

Finance Minister T Harish Rao was Tuesday given the additional charge of the Medical, Health, and Family Welfare portfolio by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Harish had led the charge of the TRS’ campaign against former Health Minister Eatala Rajender in the run-up to the recently held bye-election to Huzurabad Assembly Constituency.

Rajender was stripped of the Health portfolio and removed from the Cabinet on May 1 after allegations were leveled against him over encroachment of government-assigned lands by a company owned by his family. CM Rao had then taken over the portfolio amid the second wave of Covid-19.

The bypoll was necessitated due to Rajender’s decision to quit the ruling party. He then decided to take on the CM electorally by joining the BJP.

The CM’s decision to hand over the Health portfolio to Harish comes in the wake of Rajender’s success in his mission to hold ground in his home turf, despite Harish camping in Huzurabad for over four months.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued the government order allocating the Health portfolio to Harish following the nod from Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan on the advice of CM Rao.