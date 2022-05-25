Telangana: Green Tribunal stops levelling lake, asks NHAI to build elevated bridge

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has prevented the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) from levelling part of a lake in Telangana’s Suryapet district and directed it to construct an elevated bridge so as to not disturb the water body.

As part of the four-laning of the Suryapet-Khammam highway (NH 365 BB), the NHAI acquired private lands in the Chuttugunta lake’s buffer zone in consultation with the district administration and upon receiving no objection to its public notice in 2017, started to dumb soil on those lands leaving aside only the culvert area.

A case was filed against this before the NGT bench in November 2020 by Nalgonda resident Dusharla Satyanarayana. A site inspection was conducted by a joint committee in December 2021, as ordered by the tribunal.

The superintending engineer of the irrigation department submitted before the bench that the NHAI alignment for four-laning is bifurcating the existing tank bed into two parts and was directly affecting the water spread to the extent of 3.36 acres of the total water spread of the 33.63 acres and hence it indicated a reduction of tank capacity. He maintained that the provision of a cross-drainage structure amid the tank will not be a solution as water will be stagnant on either side of the proposed road and recommended a change of alignment around the lake.

The NHAI, on the other hand, argued that the irrigation department had no objections to the road-widening project when the DPR was submitted in the past and called its recommendation unsustainable. The joint committee had recommended the provision of an 80-metre column bridge, maintaining the full-tank level as it is, and strengthening the bund as a remedial measure to protect the water body.

Disposing of the case, the NGT directed the NHAI to construct an 80-metre-long elevated bridge over the lake and provide as many box-type vents with suggested width in the remaining area in consultation with the irrigation department to facilitate the free flow of water. The department had argued for a 370-metre-long bridge to cover the entire length of the lake. The bench also directed the NHAI to increase the storage capacity and full-tank level of the lake by digging it in consultation with the irrigation department.

Chuttugunta lake in Raghavapuram village, according to the irrigation department, is spread across 21 acres. Located between two hillocks at the catchment area, it supplies water to 12 other water bodies downstream.