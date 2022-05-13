scorecardresearch
Friday, May 13, 2022
Telangana govt’s prestigious Buddhist heritage park to open on Saturday

'Buddhavanam', spread across 274 acres and situated in Nagarjunasagar, is touted to be Asia's largest Buddhist theme park. The project is built at Rs 100 crore.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
Updated: May 13, 2022 9:45:16 am
The heritage park is built at international standards and is expected to draw Buddhist pilgrims and international tourists, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said during the preparatory meeting ahead of the inaugural. This is where Lord Buddha's follower Nagarjuna established himself.

‘Buddhavanam’, the Telangana government’s prestigious Buddhist heritage theme park, is all set to be thrown open to the public.

Spread across 274 acres and situated in Nagarjunasagar, it is touted to be Asia’s largest Buddhist theme park. The project is built at Rs 100 crore.

Municipal, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy will inaugurate the park on Saturday.

At this site, the government has built a 100-feett tall Buddhist mahastupa and a 200-feet wide pradakshina padam with thousands of sculptures, apart from the replicas of 13 Buddhist stupas from different countries, and 40 famous sculptures from Jataka tales.

According to Goud, a mahastupa, a Bodhisatva park, a meditation park, a Buddhist teachings and education centre, and a hospital and wellness centre at the park makes it a world Buddhist heritage and tourism centre.

Following the inauguration of the park, the government wants to project Buddhavanam as a major tourist attraction and expects a rise in international visitors and Buddhist pilgrims to the state, especially from Southeast Asian countries.

