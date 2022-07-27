Telangana govt’s flood damage estimates not proper, alleges Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir

Former minister and ex-leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir of Congress has alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government failed to conduct a proper enumeration of losses due to recent rains and floods.

“The report sent by the state government to the Centre on losses of Rs 1,400 crore suffered by various departments due to heavy rains and floods was just preliminary and incomplete. No serious efforts are being made by the state government to enumerate the actual losses, especially those suffered by farmers,” Shabbir Ali alleged.

However, officials in Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s office said that it was only an initial estimate and that the state government would prepare a detailed estimate of the losses after the rains end.

Shabbir Ali said that the actual losses were much higher than what was estimated a week ago. “Various parts of Telangana have been receiving rainfall continuously for the last 10-15 days. Hundreds of residential colonies were inundated while thousands of houses were permanently or temporarily damaged. In addition to the standing crop losses, saplings were damaged in many districts. Crops spread across lakhs of acres of land were damaged. Instead of conducting a detailed enumeration, the state government is trying to understate the damage by coming up with an estimated figure,’’ he said.

Shabbir Ali said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao did not handle the flood situation properly. “CM KCR did not react to the weather predictions to alert the district administration. He conducted a review meeting as a formality and made a symbolic visit to Bhadrachalam. To divert people’s attention, he alleged an “international conspiracy” behind the cloud burst,” he said.

He said that the chief minister did not conduct a meeting to check the status of flood relief works and a majority of flood-affected people did not get the promised financial assistance.

“Even officials at the ground level have realised that they would not be held responsible for any lapses. When the chief minister himself is not serious, why would the officials at the lower level fear any action? Therefore, instead of taking up the relief and rehabilitation measures seriously, the local administration was managing with rough estimates of damages, instead of ascertaining figures of actual losses,” he said.

After KCR left for New Delhi on a two-day visit Monday evening, Ali asked him to justify the reason for his visit now. “KCR is more interested in pursuing his political ambitions than showing any concern towards the lakhs of people affected due to heavy rains and floods. He should have monitored the flood situation on a daily basis. If his visit to Delhi was so urgent, then he should have visited the national capital with the wishlist for various ministries seeking relief for the damages. Strangely, KCR did not seek an appointment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any other Union minister to submit a memorandum regarding the flood relief package,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) condemned the BJP-led Centre for not announcing any relief package for Telangana. As against the estimated losses of over Rs 1,400 crore, the state government sought Rs 1,000 crore relief on an immediate basis. An inter-ministerial central team has already visited the flood-affected areas a few days ago. Therefore, the Centre should announce the relief package without further delay, the TPCC said.