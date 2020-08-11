Telangana: Govt warns private hospitals of action if overcharging complaints persist

"We have received complaints about almost all private hospitals treating Covid patients,” Rajender said. (Photo: Twitter/@Eatala_Rajender)

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender has warned private hospitals that if the government continues to receive overcharging complaints from Covid-19 patients, they will have to surrender 50 per cent of their beds.

At a Covid-19 review meeting held Tuesday, Rajender said the government had received 1,039 complaints from Covid-19 patients of being “fleeced”. The minister told officials to warn all private hospitals treating coronavirus cases of strict action in case of continued complaints.

The government has already cancelled Deccan Hospital and Virinchi Hospital’s permission to treat Covid patients after complaints.

A central team that visited several hospitals to assess the situation has also suggested to the state to go strict on private hospitals. Health officials said the main complaints are of hospitals asking patients to pay without proper bills, asking patients to deposit Rs 4-5 lakhs advance before admission, and not releasing the body in case of death if full payment has not been made.

“We have received complaints about almost all private hospitals treating Covid patients,” Rajender said. Some hospitals are insisting that family members or relatives of patients also undergo Covid tests, for which a hefty amount is charged. If people go to a private hospital for complaints other than Covid-19, they are still treated as coronavirus cases and prescribed expensive tests.

The government has decided to form a committee to monitor such complaints and suggest corrective steps.

