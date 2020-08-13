Telangana: Govt to take over 50% of beds available for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals

Health Minister Eatala Rajender held a meeting with the representatives of private hospitals across the state Thursday.

The Telangana government has decided to take over 50 per cent of beds available for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals. Health Minister Eatala Rajender held a meeting with the representatives of private hospitals across the state on Thursday, and according to the minister’s office, hospitals have in-principal agreed to this.

“But the modalities are being worked out,” said a senior official.

The health department will use a mobile app to manage and fill these beds. Patients will be charged as per government norms. The detailed framework for this arrangement will be worked out by the director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr. G Srinivas Rao.

When contacted, Dr. Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, MD and CEO of KIMS Hospitals and also president of the Telangana Super Speciality Hospitals Association (TSSHA), told indianexpress.com that a detailed meeting with the Director of Public Health is scheduled for Friday. “We had a meeting today and we are continuing the meeting tomorrow,” he said.

The development comes in the wake of rising complaints against private hospitals offering COVID-19 treatment. On June 15, the state government fixed a price ceiling for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals. Since then, the health department has received at least 1,039 complaints of overcharging, lack of proper medical care, huge advance payment demanded for hospital admission, refusal of treatment, denial of insurance and credit card payments, or refusal to hand over the body of the deceased until clearance of medical bills, etc.

Several hospitals have been issued show-cause notices and two private hospitals, Deccan Hospitals and Virinchi Hospitals, were recently barred from treating COVID-19 patients. Earlier this week, the health minister during a recent review meeting had threatened to take over 50 per cent beds in private hospitals.

Principal secretary, HM&FW, Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao, along with expert committee members B Karunakar Reddy, V-C of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) and Prof T Gangadhar of the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) were present at the meeting.

