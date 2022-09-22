Telangana government to start distribution of one crore Bathukamma sarees beginning Thursday

The Telangana government will Thursday start distributing one crore Bathukamma sarees to women across the state. This is the fifth consecutive year the state government will be distributing free sarees to the women for the Bathukamma festival, a state festival of Telangana.

Textiles and Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao said the state government initiative was launched in 2017 with a noble twin goal to support the weavers and to present a small gift to the women.

Rama Rao said that the programme gave much-needed reassurance to the weavers, who were in a crisis. He added that their income has doubled which has helped them to become self-sufficient.

Rama Rao said that apart from presenting happiness to the women, the Bathukamma sarees distribution provided reassurance of an year-long employment to the weavers.

He said one crore sarees will be distributed from Thursday in the presence of the ministers, MLAs and public representatives. Compared to last year, the Textiles department has come out with more designs and colours, and varieties in Bathukamma sarees.

“The department has prepared a total of 240 types of thread-bordered 100% polyester filament yarn sarees using 24 designs and 10 attractive colours. Of the one crore, each of the 92 lakh sarees is six meters. Each of the remaining eight lakh sarees is of nine meters which are worn by old women in North Telangana,” he said.

Every woman, who has a Food Security Card, will get the Bathukamma sareein the state.

The Telangana government has spent Rs 339.73 crore on the Bathukamma saree project, which provides the weavers with respectful employment. Nearly 5.81 crore sarees were distributed from the time the project was launched to date (including this year).

Advertisement

Speaking on the state government’s efforts to revive the sector and support the weavers, Rama Rao also took a dig at the Centre which he said was burdening the weavers by implementing measures such as GST on textiles.

He added the state government will continue to work for the benefit of the weaving community in Telangana even if the Centre does not care for the weavers and the textile industry.

Bathukamma, a floral festival representing the culture and spirit of Telangana, is celebrated for nine days during Navratri. The word Bathukamma comes from the Telugu words “Bathuku” meaning life and “Amma” meaning mother. As such, it is a celebration of life and womanhood. During the festival, the women come together in groups to prepare ornate stacks using local flowers such as Celosia, Senna, Marigold, Lotus, Cucurbita and Cucumis among others. This stack is called a Bathukamma and represents Goddess Maha Gauri and is worshipped for nine days.

Advertisement

On the final day of the festival, Bathukamma is immersed in water bodies. Bathukamma was declared a state festival after the formation of Telangana in 2014.