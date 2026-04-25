Telangana govt buses off roads for third day as driver’s death intensifies protest

Several RTC services in the country are run by state governments. Telangana will become one among the many southern state road transport corporations to merge with the government. RTCs in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh are already part of the government rolls.

The death of a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) driver in Warangal on Friday intensified protests across Telangana, leaving bus services largely paralysed for a third day.

The driver, who had set himself on fire amid the agitation, succumbed to injuries Friday morning, triggering wider unrest. The strike, called by the TGSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC), has seen employees boycott duties, keeping thousands of buses off the roads.

Scores of transport officials sat on dharna across Telangana. In Hyderabad, services remained suspended at key hubs such as Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station and Jubilee Bus Station, with police deployed to maintain order.