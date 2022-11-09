Telangana govt assures 100% survival of trees translocated for Formula E race

Following protests on social media against the removal of trees from the NTR Marg stretch adjoining Hyderabad’s iconic Hussainsagar lake for a race track to hold a Formula E event on February 11, the Telangana government Tuesday clarified that it took necessary precautions to translocate around 200 trees and that their survival rate is 100 per cent.

The state government stated the Federation International Automobile (FIA) finalised the 2.37-km track around the Hussainsagar Lake to host the race and certain trees are being translocated on Necklace Road. “Ensuring a minimum track width of 12 meters required removal of 600 mts road median on the circle from PVNR Marg (from Indira Gandhi Statue) towards Telugu Talli Flyover. The route and curves have been modified thrice to minimize tree translocations, especially the large trees. However, translocation of a certain minimum number of trees became inevitable to ensure the required width of the track. About 2/3rd of the trees affected are small-sized and another 30% are medium-sized and only about 10% (including Royal Palm trees) are large trees,” said a government statement.

The Federation International Automobile (FIA) has finalised the 2.37 KMs track around Hussain Sagar Lake to host the first ever #FormulaE World Championship race in #HappeningHyderabad on 11 February, 2023. In this regard, certain tress are being translocated on Necklace Road. — Telangana Digital Media Wing (@DigitalMediaTS) November 8, 2022

“Most of the trees have already been translocated in NTR Garden and Sanjeevaiah Park while the remaining ones will be translocated in the same manner. The survival rate after the translocation is 100%,” it said. The trees adjacent to the track are being pruned and they will be in full bloom in the next four months by the time the race commences, the statement added.

So much for Hyderabad’s Green City award. This weekend a fourth of the trees of gold on Necklace Road have made way for tracks for an upcoming racing tournament. Racing towards climate catastrophe? Photo credit @Sadhana09 pic.twitter.com/2X6Q1RY8V6 — Usha Raman (@usharaman) November 7, 2022

Meanwhile, as the works on the road stretch are in progress over the last few days, several citizens have cried foul online over the removal of trees. Sharing a photograph of the stretch, one such user, Dr Usha Raman, tweeted: “So much for Hyderabad’s Green City award. This weekend a fourth of the trees of gold on Necklace Road have made way for tracks for an upcoming racing tournament. Racing towards climate catastrophe? Photo credit Sadhana09″.(sic)

Formula E was conceived to showcase the electrification of the automobile industry and of how it is reducing carbon-dioxide emissions by introducing hybrid and electric systems.

It is deeply ironic that mature trees are being sacrificed to create a race track for Formula E. pic.twitter.com/B5tQQc1v62 — Natasha Ramarathnam (@nuts2406) November 7, 2022

In the government’s defence, the ruling-TRS social media convenor Y Sathish Reddy tweeted photos of the trees that were translocated from the NTR marg to nearby Sanjeevaiah Park. “In regards to FIA Formula-E, Translocation of few trees became inevitable but most of these are already translocated & the survival rate is 100% TS Govt is always committed in green cover #Hyderabad” (sic)

In regards to FIA Formula-E, Translocation of few trees became inevitable but most of these are already translocated & the survival rate is 100% TS Govt is always committed in green cover 🌲#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/ywOWYe8LVp — YSR (@ysathishreddy) November 8, 2022

The Formula E event is being held in India for the first time and Hyderabad has been chosen as the venue among 12 cities worldwide to host the races in 2023. A 2.7-long stretch on the NTR Marg, from Indira Gandhi statue rotary to Lumbini park, is being developed to allow Gen 3 EV cars of 11 teams that can pick up 0 to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and top speed at 300 kmph.

The heart-shaped Hussainsagar lake is a man-made water body built in 1563 by the then Golconda king Ibrahim Quli Qutb Shah and predates the foundation of Hyderabad city which was founded in 1591 by his successor Mohammed Quli Qutub Shah, the fifth sultan of Qutb Shahi dynasty.