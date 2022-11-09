scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Telangana govt assures 100% survival of trees translocated for Formula E race

Several citizens have cried foul online over the removal of trees from the NTR Marg in Hyderabad. Only 10 per cent of the trees translocated are large, according to the government.

The government stated the FIA finalised the 2.37-km track around Hussainsagar Lake to host the race and certain trees are being translocated on Necklace Road. (Image courtesy: Sadhana Ramchander)

Following protests on social media against the removal of trees from the NTR Marg stretch adjoining Hyderabad’s iconic Hussainsagar lake for a race track to hold a Formula E event on February 11, the Telangana government Tuesday clarified that it took necessary precautions to translocate around 200 trees and that their survival rate is 100 per cent.

The state government stated the Federation International Automobile (FIA) finalised the 2.37-km track around the Hussainsagar Lake to host the race and certain trees are being translocated on Necklace Road. “Ensuring a minimum track width of 12 meters required removal of 600 mts road median on the circle from PVNR Marg (from Indira Gandhi Statue) towards Telugu Talli Flyover. The route and curves have been modified thrice to minimize tree translocations, especially the large trees. However, translocation of a certain minimum number of trees became inevitable to ensure the required width of the track. About 2/3rd of the trees affected are small-sized and another 30% are medium-sized and only about 10% (including Royal Palm trees) are large trees,” said a government statement.

“Most of the trees have already been translocated in NTR Garden and Sanjeevaiah Park while the remaining ones will be translocated in the same manner. The survival rate after the translocation is 100%,” it said. The trees adjacent to the track are being pruned and they will be in full bloom in the next four months by the time the race commences, the statement added.

Meanwhile, as the works on the road stretch are in progress over the last few days, several citizens have cried foul online over the removal of trees. Sharing a photograph of the stretch, one such user, Dr Usha Raman, tweeted: “So much for Hyderabad’s Green City award. This weekend a fourth of the trees of gold on Necklace Road have made way for tracks for an upcoming racing tournament. Racing towards climate catastrophe? Photo credit Sadhana09″.(sic)

In the government’s defence, the ruling-TRS social media convenor Y Sathish Reddy tweeted photos of the trees that were translocated from the NTR marg to nearby Sanjeevaiah Park. “In regards to FIA Formula-E, Translocation of few trees became inevitable but most of these are already translocated & the survival rate is 100% TS Govt is always committed in green cover #Hyderabad” (sic)

The Formula E event is being held in India for the first time and Hyderabad has been chosen as the venue among 12 cities worldwide to host the races in 2023. A 2.7-long stretch on the NTR Marg, from Indira Gandhi statue rotary to Lumbini park, is being developed to allow Gen 3 EV cars of 11 teams that can pick up 0 to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and top speed at 300 kmph.

The heart-shaped Hussainsagar lake is a man-made water body built in 1563 by the then Golconda king Ibrahim Quli Qutb Shah and predates the foundation of Hyderabad city which was founded in 1591 by his successor Mohammed Quli Qutub Shah, the fifth sultan of Qutb Shahi dynasty.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 12:07:08 pm
Next Story

TNPSC Group 2, 2A Result 2022 declared: How to check

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement