Sunday, July 17, 2022

Telangana: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visits flood-affected areas in Kothagudem, takes stock of situation

The Governor also visited damaged houses and inundated paddy fields in the district.

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
July 17, 2022 9:25:36 pm
Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Chinthiryala village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. (Twitter @DrTamilisaiGuv)

Braving incessant rains and slippery slush, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan Sunday visited the flood-affected areas in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and took stock of the situation.

The Governor walked around the area and visited relief shelters even as Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was also in Bhadradri-Kothagudem. However, they did not come across each other.

Though KCR reached Warangal via a chopper on Saturday evening to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas on Sunday morning, the chief minister had to cancel the plan due to inclement weather.

Meanwhile, the Governor took a late-night train from Secunderabad and reached Managuru in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district early on Sunday morning.

Soon after reaching Kothagudem, she visited the shelter camps at Aswapuram mandal and interacted with flood-affected people.

She first visited Vemulapalli village in Aswapuram mandal and later, the shelter camps set up at SKT Function Hall, Pamulapally, and Taringini Function Hall, Chintiryala colony.

In the meantime, KCR toured the deluge-hit areas, including Bhadrachalam town, by road on a specially modified bus.

“I came here to ensure that those displaced by the floods are being rescued and taken care of. I have taken note of their grievances. I am moved by their plight. We have to provide them proper health and medical care. I will take their grievances to the notice of the authorities concerned,’’ she added.

Soundararajan also visited damaged houses and inundated paddy fields in the area.

Later in the day, she distributed health kits, medicines, and tarpaulins, collected by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and the Lions Club, to the flood victims.

Hundreds of displaced people submitted their representations to the Governor and urged Soundararajan to interact with them, an official said. The Governor also served food to those camped at Taringini Function Hall.

She further interacted with the officials to learn about the extent of damage to paddy fields, properties and livestock. Soundararajan also enquired about flood level in Godavari river.

Special teams from IRCS and the ESIC Medical College accompanied the Governor to extend relief measures and medical attention to those in need.

The Governor said that a team of doctors, led by Dr A Srinivas from the ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad, will assist in providing medical care to those in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and Bhadrachalam town.

