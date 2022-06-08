Telangana Governor to hold ‘mahila darbar’ amid furore over gangrape, move likely to heighten tensions with govt

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will hold a ‘mahila darbar’ to “hear the unheard voices of women” as part of the public engagement programme ‘praja darbar’ at Raj Bhavan on June 10, said a statement. The programme will be held for one hour from noon to 1 pm, according to the statement.

The Raj Bhavan stated that women who wish to come and meet the Governor can get an appointment by calling 040-23310521 or by emailing the request to rajbhavan-hyd@gov.in.

Coming amidst the furore over the gangrape of a minor at an upscale area in Hyderabad on May 28 and the registration of two other Pocso cases in the city, the ‘mahila darbar’ move is likely to further heighten tensions between the Governor and the state government and strain the relations.

The Governor had said that she was deeply anguished over the gangrape of the 17-year-old girl and sought a detailed report from the chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP). The police have apprehended six people in the gangrape case so far.

The Governor had taken a dig at the government on Telangana Formation Day (June 2) as well. At Raj Bhavan, she cut a cake celebrating Telangana Formation Day as well as her birthday and said: “Despite many challenges, I continue to strive to serve the people of Telangana as the Governor and as the sister of Telangana state.”

While Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao conveyed his birthday wishes to her in a message, unlike last year, he did not visit Raj Bhavan to mee the Governor on the day.

Soundararajan, who will complete two years in the post this September, has shared an unfriendly relationship with the government since the beginning, accusing it of not respecting her office and violating protocols whenever she visits a part of the state. She has claimed that ministers and senior administration officials such as district collectors and police officers are usually not present during these visits.