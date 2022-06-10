Amid gangrape furore, Telangana governor holds ‘mahila darbar’ to be ‘bridge between govt and public’

Amid the furore over the gangrape of a minor girl at an upscale area in Hyderabad, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday held a “mahila darbar” at the Raj Bhavan, where she listened to over 100 women’s grievances and suggestions, including one about introducing girl-child-oriented chapters in the school syllabus.

“Our women officers have categorised these grievances and we will follow it up with the government. I want to be the bridge between the government and the public. I decided to hold this programme after the gang-rape case. I want to send out a message that women can approach the highest constitutional authority, who is a woman. My heart bleeds after reading reports in the media regarding abuse of minors. I am concerned about the safety of women and minors. I want to be their voice. I request the state government to respond to letters sent from the governor’s office,” she said.

The governor had announced the programme to “hear the unheard voices of women” as part of the public engagement programme called “praja darbar”. Most of the grievances related to jobs, transfers, police cases and government officials’ lackadaisical attitude to their problems.

The governor, who met and listened to each of the participants, said in Telugu, “If women are in distress and feel unsafe, I cannot just sit and watch. I will stand up for them. I will stand with the people of Telangana, especially women. I will work relentlessly for empowerment of women in the state. No one can stop me from working for the people. No one has the power to stop me from fighting on behalf of the people. I will support and stand with women like a strong power. Women should be safe and happy in Telangana. I, as a friend, will always be with you, alongside you.”

The governor received thunderous applause from the participants at the programme which was webcast live.

The governor’s decision to hold the programme amid the furore over the May 28 gangrape of the minor in Hyderabad has not gone down well with the government and further strained the relations. On Wednesday, the governor sought a detailed report from the chief secretary and the director general of police on the incident.

In an apparent dig at the Telangana Rashtra Samiti government, the governor said people who called her intervention unconstitutional should follow the Constitution first,. “I have got used to violation of protocol and I do not even mind it now. But there is an SOP (standard operating procedure) which has to be followed,” she said. “All I am asking from the government is to please respond to requests made on behalf of the people,” she said.

A teacher from Nagarkurnool submitted a letter to the governor requesting her to suggest the state government introduce girl-child-oriented chapters in the school syllabus. She also requested the governor to recommend measures to prevent girls from dropping out of school. A representative of a women’s NGO complained that police had unnecessarily booked one of its members. Another woman, a government employee, wanted a transfer to her home town.

“Mahila darbar” also attracted several female activists and politicians such as former MP Renuka Choudhary and former minister Geeta Reddy. They complained about the alleged negligence of police in investigating the gang-rape case as well as about the overall safety of women and minors in the state, especially in Hyderabad. “It is highly appreciable of the governor to hold this programme where women from all sections of society are able to come and express their concerns. Police are not even allowing us to protest over this case. They are making preventive arrests of everyone who is questioning them,” Choudhary said.