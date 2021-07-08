Telangana government websites to go offline for 48 hours

For 48 hours, starting at 9 pm on July 9, all Telangana government websites and online services will be taken offline. According to the state government, the Telangana State Data Centre (SDC) has planned a scheduled maintenance activity to install an upgraded power backup system. The websites and online services will be restored by 9 pm on July 11.

According to a press statement from the Department of IT, the new upgraded UPS (uninterruptible power supply) installation has become the need of the hour to ensure the services are continued without any interruption to the Government of Telangana and the Public in the long run. “The existing UPS at the State Data Centre has become aged and the present power backup mechanism is unable to sustain for a long period during the power failures/fluctuations,” the statement read.

Important: Due to a scheduled maintenance activity (installation of the newly upgraded UPS), many Telangana Government websites / online services will not be available / accessible from Friday 9th July, 9.00 PM to Sunday 11th July, 2021, 9.00 PM.@jayesh_ranjan @KTRTRS — Konatham Dileep (@KonathamDileep) July 7, 2021

The State Data Centre (SDC) located at TSIIC Centre in Gachibowli, Hyderabad was built in 2010 and went live in 2011. In the Data Center various Government departments have hosted their Applications. “The State Data Centre – Information Technology Infrastructure is the heart of the state for rendering services to G2C & G2G and the availability of the services is one of the key parameters and of utmost importance for day-to-day IT operations,” the press note read.