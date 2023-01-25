Telangana government calls for fire safety audits for all high-rise buildings in state

Days after a massive fire broke out in a multi-storied commercial building on Minister’s Road in Secunderabad, Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao held a review meeting Wednesday and directed officials to conduct fire safety audits of multi-storied structures, including hospitals and schools, both in Hyderabad and across the state. The meeting also resolved to amend the existing fire safety rules, if necessary.

Three people who worked at the Secunderabad building went missing and are feared dead in the mishap, even as authorities recovered skeletal remains that need to undergo DNA examination. The meeting, also attended by Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav, decided to extend an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the three victims.

According to a statement, Rama Rao directed the municipal, police, and fire department officials to conduct a fire safety audit of high-rise and huge buildings in Hyderabad and all other important cities of the state within a stipulated time. “Safety audits should also be done for all hospitals, educational institutions, petrol bunks, gas godowns, commercial establishments, and high-rise apartments, etc,” he said. He, however, made it clear that the public should not be harassed at any cost in the name of fire safety.

During the meeting, the ministers, the chief secretary, and the officials from the municipal administration, district administration, police and the fire departments discussed various measures to be taken with regard to high-rise buildings that do not adhere to fire safety norms. The minister told officials to explore the possibility of self-certification to involve owners of buildings in maintaining fire safety.

Minister Yadav noted that there were more than 25 lakh commercial establishments in the city and guidelines should be prepared which would enable the firms to take up fire safety precautions on their own. On his suggestion to set up a high-level committee to formulate guidelines to prevent major fire outbreaks, chief secretary Santhi Kumari announced the setting up of a high-level committee comprising senior officials.

“A list of suggestions has to be prepared after studying the best practices adopted by cities in our country and foreign countries to prevent recurring fire mishaps. The State government is ready to provide modern equipment and resources to the Fire Services Department. A representation has to be prepared on the equipment needed on an immediate basis. Use drones and robotics technology in maintaining fire safety at tall structures in Hyderabad…” a statement from Minister Rama Rao’s office said.

Last week’s mishap was the third major fire accident in Secunderabad in the last 10 months. In March 2022, 11 migrant workers from Bihar were killed in a fire at a godown in a residential area in Bhoiguda. In September 2022, eight people lost their lives after a fire broke out in the basement of an electric scooter showroom that housed a hotel on its top floors near Secunderabad railway station.

According to officials, the building on Minister’s Road had permission to construct only three floors and three more floors were constructed later on. The fire erupted in the basement where large stocks of inflammable cloth material were stored. An electrical short circuit is believed to be the cause.