Telangana government appoints start-up from IIT-H to vaccinate unreached population

The Telangana government appointed a start-up incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad as its on-ground Covid-19 immunization administration partner, said a statement released by the institute Friday.

‘VaccineOnWheels’, under a public-private partnership with the state government, will vaccinate the rural population by taking the facility to the villages. Starting with 50 mobile vaccination clinics, the start-up aims to inoculate more than one million marginalised people. In partnership with the government and CSR partners, they will set up micro vaccination booths to administer vaccinations free of cost, the statement added.

Director of the institute, Professor B Murthy, while congratulating the team, said, “The innovative and first-of-its-kind approach by VaccineOnWheels to vaccinate India’s unreached population is the need of the hour for both Covid-19 & Non-Covid-19 vaccinations.”

VaccineOnWheels creates hospital-like sterile setups near communities to provide vaccination services. Incubated at Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship of IIT-H, the start-up introduced the country’s first mobile vaccination clinic in 2019 in association with IIT-H, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and CHFE.’

Jignesh Patel, the founder-CEO of VaccineOnWheels, said many corporates and NGO partners have come forward to support their drive to immunise the marginalised. “Our PPP model will enable stakeholder collaboration to share a commitment to make available vaccination services even at the grassroot level. The organisation aims to immunize over one million Indians in the next six months.”

According to the institute, community-based mobile vaccination clinics will help India in achieving higher immunisation penetration by getting faster acceptance towards vaccination, giving higher convenience with reduced cost of seeking services with zero travel cost, zero travel time, lost wages and many more.