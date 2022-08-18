Telangana: Godavari stabilises but still flowing above danger level

As many as 260 people belonging to 60 families from four villages around temple town Bhadrachalam are in relief camps as the Godavari river continues to flow above the danger levels. The river breached the third and final level flood warning of 53 feet at Bhadrachalam town in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district Tuesday night and touched 54.6 feet Wednesday afternoon. Since then, water inflows have stabilised and levels are decreasing slowly but consistently. At 9 am on Thursday, it stood at 53.30 feet.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty said water levels were reducing by 0.1 feet every hour. “As soon as water levels rise to 48 or 49 feet, we need to vacate 60 families living in the most vulnerable four villages, such as Sunnampatti in Dummugudem Mandal, Dandupeta, Veerapuram, and Thegada in Cherla Mandal. These villages submerge as water touches 51 or 52 feet,” Durishetty told indianexpress.com. As a precautionary measure, they have been in camps for the last two days.

These villages were evacuated about 10 days ago when the water levels rose due to heavy rains in Chhattisgarh and catchment areas of the river. The water level touched 52.5 feet on August 11 and started to stabilise and recede. “These are the same people who were evacuated recently. They are the most vulnerable and we need to shift them every time water levels are likely to go beyond 52 feet. We evacuate them much before the (water crosses) danger levels,” the collector added. A few houses in the temple town of Bhadrachalam were also evacuated.

The district administration has been on alert since mid-July when the water levels rose and touched 71 feet, leading to an evacuation of 35,000 people. They return home only after the administration completes the cleansing and sanitation activities and ensures safe drinking water and living conditions. The officer said all arrangements are in place to prevent any outbreak of diseases post floods.

This is the third time Bhadrachalam has been flooded in the last 30 days. Godavari’s tributaries, Indravathi and Pranahitha rivers, have been in spate. Good rainfall in the neighbouring Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh is enough to submerge low-lying areas of the town and its long river bank. The district administration has advised people to exercise caution. “Because of heavy rainfall in July, most of the streams and tanks are full. Their water storing capacity and absorption capacity of the land is almost full. As soon as there is good rainfall in the upper catchment areas, the river water is bound to rise,” the collector explained.

The authorities expect water levels at Bhadrachalam to further drop below 50 feet by Thursday night and then drop below the second flood warning level of 48 feet Friday.