Telangana: GHMC polls to be held on December 1

Elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be held on December 1 and counting of votes will take place on December 4.

At a press conference, state election commissioner C Partha Sarathi said that the nominations would be accepted from November 18. Candidates can file their nominations before the returning officer between 11 am and 3 pm. The last date for filing nominations would be November 20. Filed nominations will be scrutinized on November 21 and the last date for withdrawal would be November 22.

Partha Sarathi said the election process to 150 divisions of the municipal corporation will be completed before December 6.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm and ballot papers will be used instead of the electronic voting machines (EVM). For the first time in the country, the SEC of Telangana will be using the e-voting option for senior citizens, disabled, and poll personnel in view of the pandemic situation. Facial Recognition Technology will be used in one polling booth in each of the 150 divisions.

Any repolling, if needed, will be held on December 3. The votes will be counted from 8 am onwards on December 4 and the results will be declared soon after completion of counting of votes, said the Commissioner.

Of the 150 wards, 50 per cent are reserved for women candidates. The mayor’s chair is reserved for a woman corporator. There are 74,04,286 voters in GHMC. Of them, 35,46,847 are women electors. 38,56,770 are males and 669 are in the ‘others’ category. The Commission has arranged for 9248 polling stations.

In 2016, when the elections to GHMC were held for the first time after the formation of the new state of Telangana, the ruling TRS had swept the polls winning 99 divisions. The AIMIM had won 44 divisions. BJP won three divisions, whereas Congress won two seats and TDP won just one.

The term of the present GHMC council ends on February 10.

