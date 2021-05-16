Telangana gets additional allotment of 200 MT liquid oxygen, 5000 Remdesivir injections

The Centre has increased allotment of Remdesivir injections to Telangana from 5,500 to 10,500 and liquid oxygen by an additional 200 tonnes from Monday. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal conveyed the Center’s decision to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday, according to a statement from the CM’s office.

The decision comes after repeated requests from the state to enhance the quota of oxygen supply, Remdesivir injections, and supply of vaccines to the state. According to the CMO, the required additional oxygen will be supplied from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, Angul from Odisha, and Durgapur in West Bengal.

During a video conference with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harshavardhan on Wednesday, Telangana’s Finance Minister T Harish Rao had appraised the state’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and requested for additional allotment of oxygen, medicines, and injections like the Remdesivir, vaccines, testing kits, ventilators, etc.

Rao had requested the state’s quota of 450 MT oxygen to be enhanced to 600 MT per day and wanted oxygen cryogenic tankers to be brought from the neighboring states like AP, Maharashtra, and not from distant states like Odisha, citing the need for quick delivery and supply. He had said the supply of Remdesivir injections to be increased to 20,000 vials per day and the supply of Tocilizumab injections should be increased from 810 to 1500. Besides, he had appraised the Center a need for 2 lakh testing kits per day.

Regarding vaccination for people above the age of 45 years, 1.29 crore vaccines are required. There is an urgent need for 13 Lakh vaccines till the end of this month and they should be supplied immediately. There is an urgent need for a supply of 2000 ventilators, he told the union minister. According to the chief minister’s office, the union minister had responded positively and assured that all the required needs of the state would be fulfilled.