‘Hitler rule in Telangana’: Police warning against loud music during Ganesh festival has BRS fuming

Reminding the revellers that DJs and loud music are banned, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Thursday said that violation of the rules, especially in light of the grand processions expected on Friday, will invite action. (File photo)

A warning by Hyderabad Police to maintain decorum during Ganesh immersion has drawn the ire of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), with its leaders suspecting that the direction was specifically aimed at them.

Reminding the revellers that DJs and loud music are banned, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Thursday said that violation of the rules, especially in light of the grand processions expected on Friday, will invite action. He pointed out that vulgar, obscene, or provocative songs would not be allowed to be played.

The warning may seem routine or apolitical but for BRS, they seem to be a pointed attack on them. There is a reason for this.