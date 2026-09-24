‘Hitler rule in Telangana’: Police warning against loud music during Ganesh festival has BRS fuming

Reminding the revellers that DJs and loud music are banned, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Thursday said that violation of the rules, especially in light of the grand processions expected on Friday, will invite action. (File photo)
A warning by Hyderabad Police to maintain decorum during Ganesh immersion has drawn the ire of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), with its leaders suspecting that the direction was specifically aimed at them.
Reminding the revellers that DJs and loud music are banned, HyderabadPolice Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Thursday said that violation of the rules, especially in light of the grand processions expected on Friday, will invite action. He pointed out that vulgar, obscene, or provocative songs would not be allowed to be played.
The warning may seem routine or apolitical but for BRS, they seem to be a pointed attack on them. There is a reason for this.
The last few days have seen several videos of youths, dancing to songs praising former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the BRS, doing the rounds of social media. Some of these numbers are old campaign songs promoting regionalism, praising KCR’s struggle for Telangana statehood, and exhorting for a political fight soon.
In some of the videos, loud music could be heard blaring from trucks carrying the idols for immersion at Hussain Sagar Lake. One song, “dekh lenge (we will see)’’, praising KCR and warning of an impending political fight, has caught on but is also being seen as provocative.
In his warning, Commissioner Sajjanar said, “Ganesh immersion should be about bhakti, devotion, and not politics. We are tracking the handles, which are posting these reels, and we are also taking note of the vulgar or provocative songs that are being played.’’
He said action will be taken against those using loud sound systems, harassing women in the processions, and posting provocative or inflammatory political content. It is this particular warning that BRS has interpreted as targeting the party and its supporters.
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“Hitler rule in Telangana. Police commissioner announces that they will take action on youth who have played KCR songs during Ganesha immersion,’’ BRS social media convenor Dr M Krishank posted on social media. Former Minister Koppula Eshwar said, “They cannot stop the vibe. Only KCR and BRS songs are being played at Hussain Sagar Lake.’’
Meanwhile, the city is preparing for the final immersion processions on Friday with thousands of trucks and vehicles carrying the idols set to arrive at various places, including the 16th-century lake.
The City Police has deployed over 28,000 personnel besides drones and electronic surveillance for smooth conduct of the immersion.
Several arterial roads have been blocked to facilitate quick and easy movement of the vehicles, while the state government has declared a holiday on Friday.
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Immersions will also take place in the newly formed municipal corporations of Cyberabad and Malkajgiri.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More