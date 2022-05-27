scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 27, 2022
Must Read

At Telangana funeral, placards demand Rs 5-lakh ex gratia for deceased Gulf migrants

Activist Bheem Reddy Mandha says the state government recently extended Rs 18 crore in aid to the families of 600 farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi who during protests but has failed to pay the promised aid to the families of 1,600 Gulf migrants who died in 2014-2022.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
Updated: May 27, 2022 10:13:41 pm
(Express photo)

At the funeral procession of a Gulf migrant in Telangana’s Jagtial district on Friday, villagers, Gulf returnees and migrants rights activists pressed for their long-pending demand of an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved families.

Holding placards highlighting their demands, they said that about 1,600 migrants had died in various Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the past eight years and that the state government had not extended any financial aid as promised earlier.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Forty-two-year-old Gunti Barnabba, a resident of Valgonda village, died of a heart attack recently in Abu Dhabi. Swadesh Parkipandla, a Gulf Joint Action Committee leader and the president of Pravasi Mithra Labour Union, said the union had helped to bring the body from the UAE in the morning. “The state government provided a free ambulance facility for transporting the coffin from Hyderabad airport to Valgonda village,” he said. Gunti Barnabba is survived by his wife, Amrutha, and sons Ajay and Harshavardhan.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor t...Premium
UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor t...
Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea film swings between convict...Premium
Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea film swings between convict...
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...Premium
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...
Hard life of the ever-smiling cricketer Rinku Singh, KKR’s rising starPremium
Hard life of the ever-smiling cricketer Rinku Singh, KKR’s rising star
More Premium Stories >>

Singireddy Naresh Reddy, president of the Jagtial District Sarpanches Forum, said that about 200 migrant workers from the state died every year in Gulf countries. “In the past eight years, about 1,600 coffins of Telangana migrants have reached their villages via Hyderabad airport, while final rituals were performed for some other bodies in Gulf countries,” Reddy said.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Migrants rights activist Bheem Reddy Mandha recalled that the state government had recently extended Rs 18 crore in aid to the families of 600 farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi who lost their lives fighting for their rights but failed to pay the Rs 5-lakh aid as promised to the families of 1,600 Gulf migrants who died between 2014 and 2022.

More from Hyderabad

The action committee demanded the establishment of a Gulf Workers’ Welfare Board with an annual budget of Rs 500 crore.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement