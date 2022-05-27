At Telangana funeral, placards demand Rs 5-lakh ex gratia for deceased Gulf migrants

At the funeral procession of a Gulf migrant in Telangana’s Jagtial district on Friday, villagers, Gulf returnees and migrants rights activists pressed for their long-pending demand of an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved families.

Holding placards highlighting their demands, they said that about 1,600 migrants had died in various Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the past eight years and that the state government had not extended any financial aid as promised earlier.

Forty-two-year-old Gunti Barnabba, a resident of Valgonda village, died of a heart attack recently in Abu Dhabi. Swadesh Parkipandla, a Gulf Joint Action Committee leader and the president of Pravasi Mithra Labour Union, said the union had helped to bring the body from the UAE in the morning. “The state government provided a free ambulance facility for transporting the coffin from Hyderabad airport to Valgonda village,” he said. Gunti Barnabba is survived by his wife, Amrutha, and sons Ajay and Harshavardhan.

Singireddy Naresh Reddy, president of the Jagtial District Sarpanches Forum, said that about 200 migrant workers from the state died every year in Gulf countries. “In the past eight years, about 1,600 coffins of Telangana migrants have reached their villages via Hyderabad airport, while final rituals were performed for some other bodies in Gulf countries,” Reddy said.

Migrants rights activist Bheem Reddy Mandha recalled that the state government had recently extended Rs 18 crore in aid to the families of 600 farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi who lost their lives fighting for their rights but failed to pay the Rs 5-lakh aid as promised to the families of 1,600 Gulf migrants who died between 2014 and 2022.

The action committee demanded the establishment of a Gulf Workers’ Welfare Board with an annual budget of Rs 500 crore.