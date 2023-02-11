Telangana’s free Kanti Velugu eye camps draw lakhs in the second phase

Lakhs of farmers, farm workers, daily-wage earners and others have attended the second phase of Kanti Velugu, a free eye check-up scheme that the Telangana government launched on August 15, 2018, officials said Saturday.

The second phase was launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on January 18, before he addressed a public meeting at Khammam attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and CPI general secretary D Raja. Kejriwal, Vijayan and Mann then said they would introduce similar schemes in their states.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that 33,60,301 people had undergone eye examinations and that 6,76,732 of them had received free spectacles in the second phase thus far.

“The most important organ of the human body is the eye. If the vision of the eye is poor, life is filled with darkness. For those suffering from eye-related problems, the Telangana government has introduced the Kanti Velugu scheme for a blindness-free Telangana. Encouraged by the success of the first phase, the government is implementing its second phase on a large scale,’’ the minister said, adding that the allocation had been doubled to Rs 200 crore in the second phase.

“In the first phase, people were initially wary and sceptical. But when they saw that thousands were given free spectacles and those with serious defects were referred to government hospitals for free surgeries, their opinion about the eye camps changed. That is why we are anticipating overwhelming participation in the second phase,’’ an official said.

About 1.54 crore people were screened and around 40 lakh of them got free spectacles in the first phase, the officials said, adding that they hoped to set a world record by screening nearly 3 crore people in the current phase.

Medical and health department officials said that on the first day of the second phase, January 19, nearly 1.60 lakh people were screened in the state’s 33 districts.

“These eye camps with state-of-the-art equipment are run in rural, semi-urban and urban areas by experienced optometrists and ophthalmologists drawn from various government hospitals. The doctors give medical advice for eye-related diseases, prescribe glasses where necessary, and get referral glasses for those who need them. The eye glasses given are either reading glasses or prescription glasses,’’ said minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who oversees the camps in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area.

Department officials said that those requiring surgery for glaucoma, cataract and corneal defects were being referred to government hospitals for free surgery.