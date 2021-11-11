Telangana: Four workers killed after roof of coal mine collapses

Four workers of a coal mine run by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) were killed when the roof of the underground unit collapsed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 am at Srirampur Area 3 and 3A incline in north Telangana’s Mancherial district. The rescue operations continued till late evening. Confirming the death, the chairman and managing director of SCCL, N Sridhar, called for an inquiry into the accident.

The deceased workers have been identified as V Krishna Reddy (57), B Laxmiah (60), G Satyanarayana Raju (32), and R Chandrashekhar (32). Reddy and Laxmiah worked as timbermen, whereas Raju and Chandrashekhar were badli workers.

The four were responsible for ensuring the safety of a recently blasted section of the underground mine for extending it deeper into the ground. Such areas are usually strengthened by installing strong wire mesh and pillars to prevent a collapse. A 30-feet section of the roof, including large stones, is said to have collapsed onto them when they were working on this section.

Members of SCCL workers’ union have alleged that negligence on part of the management led to the accident.

In a statement, Sridhar announced that one of the eligible families of the workers killed in the accident would be immediately given a job at SCCL in the area of ​​their choice. He also informed that the workers who died in the accident would be given matching grants, gratuities and other payments ranging from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore.