Telangana: Forum urges probe into Nayeem’s terror links after RTI reveals his firearm cache

The Forum for Good Governance, a not-for-profit organisation, has urged Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to order a detailed probe into slain gangster Nayeem alias Mohammed Nayeemuddin’s terrorist links after an RTI response revealed that he possessed a large collection of weapons.

Nayeem, a renegade Maoist-turned-gangster, was killed in a shootout on the outskirts of Shadnagar town, 60 kms away from Hyderabad, in August 2016. A state government ordered SIT investigation is currently underway. An RTI response from the Telangana police revealed that three AK-47 rifles, a sten gun, 9 pistols, 3 revolvers, 7 tapanchas, 1 SBBL 12 bore gun, 2 hand grenades, 30 detonators, and a bulletproof jacket were among the many things seized by the SIT.

The SIT also seized gelatine sticks, magazines and live rounds of various weapons, 130 diaries, 752 land documents, 1944 kg of gold, 2482 kg of silver, and Rs 2.16 crore in cash. As many as 602 cell phones, 26 two-wheelers and 21 four-wheelers are also seized by the team.

M Padmanabha Reddy, the secretary of FGG, sought a detailed inquiry looking into Nayeem’s terrorist links, asking how he managed to procure the weapons.

Questioning how Nayeem could be in possession of 752 property registration documents, Reddy also sought an inquiry into the role of politicians, police, revenue, and registration department personnel. He also alleged that the investigators are yet to analyse the call data records from the 602 cell phones recovered. Alleging that the investigation so far has been tardy and superficial, he said the contents of the 130 diaries seized from Nayeem are not taken as evidence during the probe and they are just deposited in the Court. The FGG urged the Telangana Governor to order an inquiry to reveal the names of officials involved by revealing the contents in these 130 diaries.

Following Nayeem’s death in the encounter, the state government had ordered the SIT probe to unearth the gangster’s links with politicians and police personnel. Earlier in October this year, IGP Y Nagi Reddy responded to FGG’s RTI petition by stating that no case was registered against as many as 25 police officers, in the ranks of Additional SP, Deputy SP, Inspector, and police constable, whose names have figured in the probe and are currently serving in the Telangana Police. In the RTI response, it was also informed that about 240 cases were registered during the probe and charge sheets were filed in 173 cases. It also revealed that 8 politicians are involved in 139 cases.

