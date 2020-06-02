Telangana: Man jumps in front of CM’s convoy, taken into custody

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo)

A man leaped in front of the convoy of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Tuesday morning as the latter was returning after paying tributes to the martyrs of Telangana statehood movement at Gun Park on the occasion of the state’s 6th formation day in Hyderabad.

Alert policemen and other officials on the ground stopped the man and he was taken into custody by the police. Investigation is underway.

This happened when CM #KCR was returning after paying tribute to #Telangana martyrs. A youth jumped in front of his highly secured convoy. #TelanganaFormationDay #telanganastateformationday pic.twitter.com/m9HOCScS1a — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) June 2, 2020

The man has been identified as Hanumanthu Nayak of Kondamallepally Village in Nalgonda district. Sources said he is neither activist of any opposition party, nor working for anyone. He came here in order to draw the CM’s attention in a bid to sanction a 2BHK house for himself.

Meanwhile, DCP Central Zone P Vishwa Prasad told indianexpress.com, “The man is an employee of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). He is with the DRF(disaster relief force). We are questioning him and will issue a press release later.”

In the midst of Covid-19 pandemic, the state government had opted for a subdued state formation day celebrations. CM Rao, marking the State Formation Day, hoisted the national flag at his camp office, Pragathi Bhavan and later reached the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park. Ministers and other public representatives were assigned different districts to mark the occasion.

The state formation day celebrations every year are marked by various events and cultural fetes celebrating the culture and traditions of Telangana.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd