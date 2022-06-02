On Telangana Formation Day, KCR hits out at Modi govt’s ‘strong Centre-weak states doctrine’

Marking the eighth anniversary of state formation on Thursday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took the opportunity to lash out at the Centre for its discrimination towards the youngest state. Rao was speaking at Public Gardens in Hyderabad, as part of Telangana Formation Day celebrations, after hoisting the national flag and paying tributes to countless martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the separate state movement.

In a nearly hour-long speech, CM Rao also elaborated on his government’s reforms-filled progress card while underlining an alleged conspiracy to wreck the financial condition of states. According to him, as democracy matures in the country after 75 years of independence and decentralisation of powers does not take place, authoritarian tendencies increase and power becomes more centralized.

“The federal spirit of wanting to expand is shrinking,” he said, adding, “The government currently in power at the Centre is based on the conspiratorial, frivolous doctrine of ‘strong Centre – weak states’. That is why the violation of the rights of the states culminated in the reign of this government.”

He alleged that the Centre was conspiring to weaken the states financially as if it were cutting off a crumbling branch. Elaborating further, Rao went on to add that it was becoming a stumbling block for states like Telangana. “I demand that the Centre immediately reconsider and lift the economic sanctions imposed on the states and stop any further violation of the rights of the states.”

“The Centre’s attitude towards Telangana state, which is working with financial discipline and prudence and well within the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) limits, is creating a major problem,” the chief minister stated.

“Telangana state is losing Rs 5,000 crore every year as it refused to implement the anti-farmer power reforms of the Centre. In five years, the state lost Rs 25,000 crore. If we want this Rs 25,000 crore, we have to install meters at the farmer’s well and collect the power charges. That is not our policy. The state is not ready to accept any policy that creates a burden on the farmer. I will not accept these anti-farmer power reforms as long as I am alive. People’s welfare in the state is very important to me,” Rao added.

Arguing for a meaningful and qualitative change in the lives of the people of the country, Rao said, “It is not important who will come to power at the Centre every five years. It is not about one Front replacing another at the Centre. What we need is a progressive agenda, which can steer the country away from its problems. The country needs a new destination. There should be a meaningful and practical change in the lives of people. There should be a qualitative change in the country.”

Rao also spoke about the rising politics of hate which is taking the country back by hundreds of years and said that it will not be a surprise that the country will take another 100 years to recover from this terrible situation. “There is no other discussion or debate in the country other than the religious madness. People’s needs took backstage. It is dangerous to gain political advantage out of communal clashes. If destructive elements are allowed to have their say, the unity of the country will suffer. If the same violence continues, there will not be any international investment,” he said, adding that it will also prove detrimental to the NRIs living abroad.

“If the country is witnessing on a daily basis, wielding of swords, communal fights, violence at the cost of the country, responsible people would not keep quiet. People in this country need jobs, employment, projects, water, and power,” the chief minister said.

According to him, if the country needs to be on the progressive and development path, it needs new agriculture, industrial and economic policies. “For this, a new socio-economic-political agenda path should be probed,” he said.

Finally, he said, the Telangana agenda of distributing the fruits of developments to all sections of people should be implemented all over the country and that the people of the state should be at the forefront to build an amazing India.