Telangana Formation Day: For the first time, Centre to organise celebrations in Delhi

As Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unfurls the national flag Thursday morning in Hyderabad on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day celebrations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at an event organised by the Centre for the first time to mark the day in the national capital in the evening.

The event will be organised by the Union Ministry of Culture at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi from 6 pm onwards, according to a press statement. Along with Shah, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER G Kishan Reddy, and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi will also be present on the occasion.

“The program aims to highlight the roots of the land of culture, heritage, architectural magnificence and unsung heroes of India’s youngest state, which is celebrating its eighth anniversary this year,” said the statement.

As a part of the programme, popular singers from Telangana such as Mangli and Vedala Hemachandra will be performing. The event will also witness performances from the school children of Haryana which is a paired state under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Folk dancers from Telangana and performances by artists from Kathak Kendra Delhi will also showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state, it added.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M Mahendar Reddy reviewed the full dress rehearsal at Public Gardens, the venue for the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations in Hyderabad. On Thursday morning, CM Rao will hoist the tricolour in the public garden after paying tributes to the martyrs at the Telangana Amaraveerula Stupam at Gun Park on the occasion.

Telangana was carved out of erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014, after a massive people’s movement that lasted several decades.

This year, marking the eighth anniversary of Rao’s governance, the state government has prepared a 172-page long progress report to highlight the performance of the government, the status of welfare schemes it has implemented, and the ongoing projects it is undertaking. State ministers have been tasked with taking district-specific reports to the people of their districts concerned.

As per the report, for instance, the state government has since 2018-19 paid farmers Rs 50,447.33 crore under the Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme and Rs 4,043 crore as insurance to bereaved families of farmers under the Rythu Bima after settling 80,861 claims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently during his visit to Hyderabad slammed family-rule and alleged corruption in Telangana while stating that a BJP government that appeared certain in the state and it will uphold the honour, self-respect, and identity of the people of Telangana. Before this, Union Home Minister Shah too had, during his public rally recently, asked the people to vote out the TRS government. Telangana will go to the polls in December 2023 when the present government finishes its five years.