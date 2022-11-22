Telangana forest officer killed in attack by cattle-grazing tribals: officials

A forest officer in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district was killed while, along with other officials, trying to evict tribals illegally grazing cattle on forest plantations on Tuesday.

Chandrugonda forest range officer Srinivas Rao suffered severe injuries in the attack at the Errabolu plantation in Bendalapadu village and succumbed on the way to hospital at noon, officials said, adding that the attackers were Gothikoya tribals. He is the first forest officer to have lost life in such an attack since the state formation.

Srinivas Rao was the recipient of KVS Babu state gold medal for forest protection in his range in the year 2021. Srinivas Rao was the recipient of KVS Babu state gold medal for forest protection in his range in the year 2021.

Bendalapadu and Maddukur villages have seen clashes between tribals and forest officials about podu (shifting cultivation) land in the past. However, R M Dobriyal, the state’s principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden, said that Tuesday’s was an unprovoked attack on the officer. “He was one of our best range officers. Along with staff, he was on a routine visit to forest areas where new operations are taken up. After explaining these to the staff and labourers, he was on his way back when the incident happened around noon,” he told indianexpress.com.

According to Dobriyal, a forest watcher on the route complained to Rao about people grazing cattle within freshly raised plantations. “The watcher told the FRO that these people were not listening to him and were damaging the plantations and sought his help in driving them away. He asked them to go away and while he was taking photographs of the place, dimensions and people present, two men suddenly attacked him with axes. He was taken to hospital and died on the way. It is very unfortunate,” he added.

Rs 50 lakh ex gratia payment, govt job for bereaved family

Expressing condolences for the family of the deceased, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 50 lakh. Attacks on government employees performing their duties will not be tolerated, the chief minister said and directed DGP M Mahendar Reddy to initiate action and ensure stringent punishment.

Besides announcing a government job to an eligible family member, the chief minister directed that Rao’s full salary be paid to the bereaved family till the age of his retirement. His last rites will be performed with state honours, a statement from the chief minister’s office said.

In a statement, Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy condoled the forest range officer and said the government was working sincerely to solve the issue of podu land. “It is not right to attack the officials who are performing their duties.”

Reddy asked forest officials not to lose heart and said such incidents would not take place in the future.