Telangana forest guard removes 6 poacher traps. Seventh killed him

Naveen was searching for the traps when his leg got entangled on an 11 KV live wire in the forest area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana. (Credit: Special Arrangement/Wikimedia Commons/Enhanced using AI)

A forest guard was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live-wire trap set up by poachers to kill wild animals in the forest area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana. The incident took place on Tuesday night, between 9 pm and 10 pm, district forest officer Sidharth Vikram Singh told The Indian Express.

On the day he was killed, forest beat officer B Naveen, 37, who has been with the department since 2019, had managed to remove at least six such traps.

He first got a call on Tuesday afternoon with a tip-off on poachers laying electric wire traps in Paloncha division. “He went to the spot in the afternoon and removed at least six such traps and came back. He was again tipped off about poachers later in the evening,” Singh said.